Dolphins activate Larnel Coleman from COVID list

The Miami Dolphins on Friday activated rookie offensive tackle Larnel Coleman from the reserve/COVID-19 list. The move allows him to rejoin his teammates and begin practicing during the team’s training camp. Miami selected Coleman in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He played in all 49 games with 29 starts in four seasons at Massachusetts.

To create the roster space for Coleman, the Dolphins waived guard Ross Reynolds. Originally an undrafted free agent signing by the San Francisco 49ers in 2019, Reynolds spent that year on the 49ers practice squad. He then spent 2020 on the New England Patriots practice squad. He joined the Dolphins on July 29, filling the roster spot left by D.J. Fluker being placed on injured reserve, but was then waived the next day.

The NFL introduced the reserve/COVID-19 list last year as a way to provide teams some roster relief when a player was impacted by the coronavirus. A player could be placed on the list either with a positive test for the virus, or through close contact with someone who had tested positive. Players are removed from the list when medically cleared following quarantine and incubation time for the virus.