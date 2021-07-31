Miami Dolphins training camp practice four Twitter stream

The Miami Dolphins hold their first public practice of training camp on Saturday, welcoming fans to their new training facility adjacent to Hard Rock Stadium. This is also the first time fans have been able to attend a practice since 2019 after last year’s workouts were closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. If you are able to head to practice, enjoy! If not, we are back with the Twitter stream below.

The practice was originally scheduled for a morning session, but the team has changed it to an afternoon workout. The parking lots will open at 2:30pm, with the gates opening at 3:15pm. Practice will begin at 3:30pm and run until 5:30pm.

The remainder of the public practices are still scheduled for an 10am start, with the parking lot opening at 9am. You can check out all the scheduled public practices in the link above.

