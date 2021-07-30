Miami Dolphins training camp practice three Twitter stream

Training camp for the 2021 version of the Miami Dolphins continues today on day four/practice day three. We will continue to get a look at the practices through the media that is allowed to be at the team’s training facilities. What will happen today? Who will shine?

Head coach Brian Flores has said cornerback Xavien Howard has an ankle issue that will continue to keep him out of practice today. The disgruntled All Pro started yesterday’s workout with the team stretching, but then headed back inside the locker room. He came back out and watched the remainder of practice, but it appears the ankle will continue to keep him on the sidelines for at least another day.

Of note, NFL Media is at Dolphins camp today as past of their “Inside Training Camp” day, so there should be plenty of updates and clips from Miami on NFL Network today.

Saturday will be the first practice open to the public.

Yesterday, we included a Wednesday clip of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa connecting with Albert Wilson down the field. Why not do it again with a Thursday clip?

We also had a nice pass from Tagovailoa to running back Salvon Ahmed:

And, finally, linebacker Jerome Baker pointed out that all the highlights the Dolphins seem to post are from the offense. The team added a clip from him breaking up a pass, so why not share that as well?

.@Lastname_Baker we decided to put it on Twitter too pic.twitter.com/iZ566UK4qF — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) July 29, 2021

Now on to today’s Twitter list.