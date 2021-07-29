Dolphins place D.J. Fluker on injured reserve; sign Ross Reynolds

The Miami Dolphins have placed free agent signee D.J. Fluker on injured reserve, per the team. According the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Fluker sustained an offseason knee injury that required meniscus surgery. He is expected to be released in the coming weeks with an injury settlement. In a corresponding move, the team signed guard Ross Reynolds.

Fluker, 30, signed with the Dolphins on a one-year, $1.075 million contract. Over the past few seasons, he bounced around between the New York Giants, Seattle Seahawks, and Baltimore Ravens following four years with the (then) San Diego Chargers. He has played in 108 games throughout his career, starting 96, and will likely latch on as veteran depth somewhere once he’s fully healthy.

Reynolds, 25, is a former undrafted free agent out of Iowa. He spent the entire 2019 season on the San Francisco 49ers’ practice squad before being released in April of 2020; he went unsigned before joining the New England Patriots’ practice squad in November of 2020. The Patriots released Reynolds a few weeks after the start of free agency this offseason. Having never seen snaps in an NFL game, Reynolds will compete to impress Miami’s coaches and sneak a spot on the team’s practice squad or the backend of Miami’s 53-man roster.