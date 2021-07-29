 clock menu more-arrow no yes

PQOTD-Building the Ulitmate Miami Dolphins Roster Phinsider Style Edition-Wide Receivers Poll!

By James McKinney
Miami Dolphins

So tonight, following the nominations post for wide receivers we now have the poll post for the same. We wound up with a total of ten nominations, including one that was not on our original list. Please vote on your top wide receiver in the poll below and the top two vote-getters overall will move onto the final all-time Miami Dolphins roster. If there is a tie, as with previous polls, the tie among the top two/three players will move onto a second round of voting with a second poll. Obviously, if the top pick is a tie then those two will move on without any further voting needed.

Before the poll let’s rehash where are so far in our project to build the all-time starting roster for the Miami Dolphins-

  • Head Coach- Don Shula
  • Quarterback- Dan Marino
  • Center- Dwight Stephenson
  • Cornerbacks- Sam Maddison and Patrick Surtain
  • Linebackers- Zach Thomas, Nick Buoniconti, John Offerdahl and, A.J. Duhe
  • Tight End- Keith Jackson

So now please vote for the wide receiver that you believe is the best to ever play for our Miami Dolphins in the poll below-

  • 3%
    Chris Chambers
    (20 votes)
  • 45%
    Mark Clayton
    (261 votes)
  • 12%
    Mark Duper
    (71 votes)
  • 2%
    Irving Fryar
    (13 votes)
  • 0%
    Brian Hartline
    (3 votes)
  • 2%
    Jarvis Landry
    (16 votes)
  • 0%
    Brandon Marshall
    (5 votes)
  • 4%
    O.J. McDuffie
    (24 votes)
  • 27%
    Paul Warfield
    (155 votes)
  • 0%
    Wes Welker
    (3 votes)
