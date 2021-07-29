PQOTD-Building the Ulitmate Miami Dolphins Roster Phinsider Style Edition-Wide Receivers Poll!

So tonight, following the nominations post for wide receivers we now have the poll post for the same. We wound up with a total of ten nominations, including one that was not on our original list. Please vote on your top wide receiver in the poll below and the top two vote-getters overall will move onto the final all-time Miami Dolphins roster. If there is a tie, as with previous polls, the tie among the top two/three players will move onto a second round of voting with a second poll. Obviously, if the top pick is a tie then those two will move on without any further voting needed.
Before the poll let’s rehash where are so far in our project to build the all-time starting roster for the Miami Dolphins-
- Head Coach- Don Shula
- Quarterback- Dan Marino
- Center- Dwight Stephenson
- Cornerbacks- Sam Maddison and Patrick Surtain
- Linebackers- Zach Thomas, Nick Buoniconti, John Offerdahl and, A.J. Duhe
- Tight End- Keith Jackson
So now please vote for the wide receiver that you believe is the best to ever play for our Miami Dolphins in the poll below-
Poll
Please vote for your choice of the best wide receiver to ever play for the Miami Dolphins in the poll below!
This poll is closed
-
3%
Chris Chambers
-
45%
Mark Clayton
-
12%
Mark Duper
-
2%
Irving Fryar
-
0%
Brian Hartline
-
2%
Jarvis Landry
-
0%
Brandon Marshall
-
4%
O.J. McDuffie
-
27%
Paul Warfield
-
0%
Wes Welker