PQOTD-Building the Ulitmate Miami Dolphins Roster Phinsider Style Edition-Wide Receivers Poll!

So tonight, following the nominations post for wide receivers we now have the poll post for the same. We wound up with a total of ten nominations, including one that was not on our original list. Please vote on your top wide receiver in the poll below and the top two vote-getters overall will move onto the final all-time Miami Dolphins roster. If there is a tie, as with previous polls, the tie among the top two/three players will move onto a second round of voting with a second poll. Obviously, if the top pick is a tie then those two will move on without any further voting needed.

Before the poll let’s rehash where are so far in our project to build the all-time starting roster for the Miami Dolphins-

Head Coach - Don Shula

So now please vote for the wide receiver that you believe is the best to ever play for our Miami Dolphins in the poll below-