Xavien Howard leaves Miami Dolphins practice with ‘minor injury’; returns as observer

Every day, it seems like there’s a new twist and turns in the Miami Dolphins' ongoing contract dispute with All-Pro cornerback Xavien Howard.

Today, ‘minor injury’ has entered the chat.

According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, Xavien Howard left practice with what is being reported as a minor injury and did not return.

Per source, Xavien Howard not practicing because of minor injury https://t.co/MKLTW9kaTK — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) July 29, 2021

Now forgive me if it sounds like I’m poking fun at the injury. There’s nothing funny about a player being hurt. But after appearing fully healthy a day ago and seemingly having no issues, this seems strange. And the timing—amidst a contract dispute—is something we often see in contract negotiations.

Again, there’s a chance Xavien Howard is indeed injured. I’ll be the first to say I was wrong and already admit it may be ignorant. But there have been rumblings (on Twitter) that maybe, just maybe, this was the next step in contract negotiations.

Time will tell how long Xavien Howard is out. But for a team currently missing several key players due to injury, not having your star cornerback is not the best news at the start of the season.

Then again, none of this matters if second-year cornerback Noah Igbinoghene is as good as advertised. And I told myself time and time again; I would never count out Nik Needham.

