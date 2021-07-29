Will Fuller misses Dolphins training camp practice with injury

The Miami Dolphins headed out to practice for the second time in their 2021 training camp on Thursday, but they did it without a key veteran. Wide receiver Will Fuller did not join the team with an undisclosed injury. Prior to the practice, head coach Brian Flores had said Fuller was “dealing with something” and may not be available for the day’s workout.

Fuller did participate in Wednesday’s first practice.

The Dolphins and Fuller agreed to a one-year, $10.6 million contract this offseason. He was originally a first-round pick of the Houston Texans in 2016, playing five seasons in Texas. He has 209 career receptions for 3,110 yards with 24 touchdowns. He had career highs in all three categories last year, catching 53 passes for 879 yards with eight touchdowns, averaging a career-high 16.6 yards per reception as well.

Miami will likely be cautious with Fuller, making sure he has time to fully recover before getting him back on the practice field. It is early in training camp, with no reason to risk a further injury or complication in July.