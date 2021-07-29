Miami Dolphins training camp day three Twitter stream

The Miami Dolphins get back on the practice field today, the second day of their 2021 training camp. Practice is scheduled to start at 10:30 ET today. Throughout the day, there will be plenty of updates from across the web. To keep you up to date with the latest, we have a running live Twitter list below. Check it out and feel free to discuss the practice in the comments at the end of the article.

Saturday will be the first practice open to the public.

And, just to get you ready for today’s practice, here’s a look back at yesterday’s training camp practice one, and Tua Tagovailoa’s deep pass to Albert Wilson.