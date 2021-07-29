The Splash Zone 7/29/21: Teams Inquiring About Trade For Xavien Howard

Unless something drastic changes, it appears Xavien Howard’s time as a Dolphins is drawing to a close. The All-Pro cornerback is upset over his contract and made it pretty obvious that he wants out of here after he publicly announced it on Tuesday. Teams have been calling about acquiring Howard via a trade and I would assume it’s going to cost a team quite a bit to get him.

Report: Two playoff teams called Dolphins to inquire about Xavien Howard - ProFootballTalk

Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard made his trade demand public Tuesday night.

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Miami Dolphins training camp questions: Can Tua Tagovailoa make jump? - Miami Dolphins- ESPN

The Dolphins' starting quarterback is healthy, has a full offseason to draw from and improved offensive weapons around him. It's his time to shine.

Dolphins Linebackers

Benardick McKinney reworks contract, set for 2022 free agency - ProFootballTalk

Details of the contract changes linebacker Benardrick McKinney and the Dolphins have agreed to ahead of the 2021 season have come to light.

Dolphins Roster

Dolphins put DeVante Parker, Elandon Roberts on PUP list - ProFootballTalk

Preston Williams isn’t the only Dolphins wide receiver who will open training camp on the physically unable to perform list.

Miami Dolphins restructure Benardrick McKinney’s contract ahead of 2021 season - The Phinsider

The Dolphins want flexibility moving forward.

Miami Dolphins place DeVante Parker, Preston Williams, D.J. Fluker and Elandon Roberts on PUP list - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins are dealing with some injuries to begin training camp.