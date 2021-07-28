PQOTD-Building the Ulitmate Miami Dolphins Roster Phinsider Style Edition-Wide Receivers!

Well, the polling for tight end is over and we have a single winner with 33 percent of the vote was-

Keith Jackson- Of the tight ends on our list, Keith had one of the shorter times with the Miami Dolphins but had a great overall NFL career. He managed to make it to the Pro Bowl six of his nine NFL seasons. Jackson was originally drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in 1988 where he played for four years before signing a four-year, six-million-dollar deal to play for the Miami Dolphins. While he did not finish out that contract with the Dolphins, playing only the first three years of the deal he did make it to the Pro Bowl, representing the Dolphins in his first and last season with the team. In three seasons in Miami Jackson had 146 receptions for 1,880 yards and 18 touchdowns. He finished his NFL run with 441 receptions for 5,283 yards and 49 touchdowns.

Before we head into the next round of nominations let's look at where we are at building our roster-

Head Coach - Don Shula

- Don Shula Quarterback - Dan Marino

- Dan Marino Center - Dwight Stephenson

- Dwight Stephenson Cornerbacks - Sam Maddison and Patrick Surtain

- Sam Maddison and Patrick Surtain Linebackers - Zach Thomas, Nick Buoniconti, John Offerdahl and, A.J. Duhe

- Zach Thomas, Nick Buoniconti, John Offerdahl and, A.J. Duhe Tight End- Keith Jackson

So now we move onto the next position, wide receiver, so in this round please feel free to nominate up to two players as we will ultimately have to select our top two wideouts all time from the list of nominations. As in the past, I will list some top names but by no means do you have to select your nominations from this following list as this team has had a long stream of good wideouts over the years. This list is not ranked but simply organized in alphabetical order by last names.

Chris Chambers

Mark Clayton

Mark Duper

Irving Fryar

Oronde Gadsden

Jarvis Landry

O.J. McDuffie

Nat Moore

Howard Twilley

Paul Warfield

Please give us your nominations below for who you believe to be the best two wide receivers to ever play for our Miami Dolphins-