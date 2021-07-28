Miami Dolphins place DeVante Parker, Preston Williams, D.J. Fluker and Elandon Roberts on physically unable to perform list

The Miami Dolphins placed four players on the physically unable to perform list on Wednesday morning.

The team took to Twitter, announcing that D.J. Fluker, DeVante Parker, Preston Williams and Elandon Roberts are on the active/physically unable to perform list.

The tweet added that Larnel Coleman, Miami’s 2021 seventh-round draft pick, was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Fluker is competing for a starting role at both guard and tackle, likely on the right side of the offensive line.

Roberts, who suffered a knee injury late last season, signed a new contract with the team this offseason and most believed he would need some time before returning to the field.

Meanwhile, the Dolphins are entering camp with 14 receivers under contract, the team’s largest position group. With the team likely to keep six, maybe seven, guys at receiver, each snap matters a bit more in training camp.

Players like Albert Wilson, Allen Hurns, Lynn Bowden Jr., Robert Foster and Mack Hollins may all benefit from a larger opportunity without Parker or Williams practicing.

It is important to keep in mind that players can be moved off the physically unable to perform list any time prior to the start of the regular season so it is hard to pinpoint the extent of each player’s injury.

The Miami Dolphins have roughly two weeks before the first preseason game of the year, a showdown against the Chicago Bears on Aug. 14. The team will begin the regular season in New England on Sept. 12 against the Patriots.