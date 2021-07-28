Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:
New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)
Tracy Sormanti becomes first woman to join Patriots Hall of Fame - Pats Pulpit
Sormanti will be honored alongside Richard Seymour on October 23.
New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)
Scouting Jets offensive lineman Grant Hermanns - Gang Green Nation
Over the past few months, we’ve been taking an in-depth look at each of the Jets’ rookies. We continue today with offensive lineman Grant Hermanns. The 23-year old Hermanns is listed at 6’7” and...
Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)
Who are the 2021 Buffalo Bills roster locks? - Buffalo Rumblings
There are different reasons for locks.
AFC NORTH:
Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)
4 potential trade destinations for Ravens WR Miles Boykin - Baltimore Beatdown
The third year pro could be an enticing trade option for some wide receiver needy teams.
Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)
The Pittsburgh Steelers rookies are dazzling at training camp - Behind the Steel Curtain
The Steelers need their rookies to step up in 2021 and they’ve been up to the task thus far
Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)
Bengals season 2021: It’s time for Lou Anarumo to prove his worth - Cincy Jungle
The defense still has a lot of question marks, and all eyes are on the coordinator.
Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)
Cleveland Browns Training Camp 2021: TE Preview (Part 1) - Dawgs By Nature
Cleveland’s top three tight ends will all see action.
AFC SOUTH:
Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)
Deshaun Watson Update: Texans Fielding Calls, and Asking for a High Price - Battle Red Blog
Some think the embattled QB is soon to join another team
Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)
NFL Free Agency: Titans sign veteran edge rusher John Simon - Music City Miracles
The Tennessee Titans have bolstered their depth on the edge ahead of training camp this afternoon, signing veteran pass rusher John Simon. The team confirmed and announced the news on Sunday. T...
Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)
Top Stories/Players to look for during training camp - Big Cat Country
The Jaguars begin training camp on the 27th, so here’s a primer on the top stories to look out for.
Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)
Report: LB Darius Leonard had ‘small procedure on his ankle;’ will miss ‘some early practices’ - Stampede Blue
Colts GM Chris Ballard met with fellow team reporters for his annual training camp presser Monday afternoon. Ballard talked about many things, but noted a few injuries to some, as well as a few...
AFC WEST:
Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)
Broncos place Jamar Johnson and Kary Vincent on reserve COVID-19 list - Mile High Report
The two rookie defensive backs will miss valuable time this summer.
Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)
Chargers News: Keenan Allen earns 7th-best WR rating in Madden 22 - Bolts From The Blue
Allen gets the initial respect he deserves in this year’s Madden.
Las Vegas Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)
Raiders 2021: Fans expecting big jump from Henry Ruggs - Silver And Black Pride
Second-year wide receiver is expected to be Raiders’ X-Factor
Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)
Chiefs committed to moving forward — but also to maintaining traditions - Arrowhead Pride
Fans may not have liked everything the team president said on Monday. But he remains committed to moving ahead — without forgetting where the team has been.
NFC EAST:
New York Giants (via Big Blue View)
1-on-1 with Giants coach Joe Judge: Growing as a coach, his journey, believing in Daniel Jones, much more - Big Blue View
Joe Judge gives Big Blue View some insights into how he thinks and how his coaching philosophy was shaped in exclusive interview
Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)
How the Steven Nelson signing impacts the Eagles’ secondary - Bleeding Green Nation
Eagles training camp position preview: Cornerback and safety.
Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)
Winners and losers from Dallas Cowboys training camp so far - Blogging The Boys
Who has stood out to you so far in the early part of Cowboys training camp?
Washington Football Team (via Hogs Haven)
Washington signs Jonathan Allen to a 4-year, $72 million contract extension - Hogs Haven
Jonathan Allen stays home!
NFC NORTH:
Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)
Packers and Aaron Rodgers are finalizing a deal to ensure his return for 2021 - Acme Packing Company
The turmoil between Rodgers and Green Bay has reportedly been settled - at least enough for the three-time MVP to return for the upcoming season.
Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)
The Dan Campbell experiment is officially underway - Pride Of Detroit
Here we go again
Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)
Bears trade WR Anthony Miller to Texans - Windy City Gridiron
The Bears and Texans will also be exchanging late-round draft picks in the deal.
Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)
Vikings waive Jaylen Twyman to make room for Dede Westbrook - Daily Norseman
It’s a procedural move
NFC SOUTH:
New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)
Saints to sign WR Chris Hogan, per report - Canal Street Chronicles
Saints add a veteran WR to their locker room
Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)
2021 Fantasy Outlook: TE Hayden Hurst - The Falcoholic
What should fantasy owners expect from Hayden Hurst in 2021?
Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)
Panthers 2021 season opener countdown: 48 days to go - Cat Scratch Reader
We’re counting down the days until the Panthers kick off the 2021 season.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)
Five not in their favor: What not to like about Buccaneers’ repeat odds - Bucs Nation
What’s working against Tampa Bay as it looks to go back-to-back in 2021?
NFC WEST:
San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)
49ers 90-in-90: What Jimmy Garoppolo’s last hoorah with the Niners might look like - Niners Nation
Breaking down the 90 players on the 49ers offseason roster in 90 posts (over 90 or so days). Today is quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.
Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)
Does Chandler Jones want out of Arizona? - Revenge of the Birds
All-Pro pass rusher Chandler Jones is unhappy with his contract
Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)
The Seahawks’ 2010-2012 drafts were historically great - Field Gulls
The goal in every NFL Draft is to select players that can become starters; maybe not right away, but definitely over time. This is simple in theory, but exceptionally hard in practice; especially...
Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)
Darrell Henderson fantasy: Cam Akers is out, do Rams have a top-25 RB? - Turf Show Times
How far down the rankings did the Rams fall with the Cam Akers injury?