Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

Sormanti will be honored alongside Richard Seymour on October 23.





Scouting Jets offensive lineman Grant Hermanns - Gang Green Nation

Over the past few months, we’ve been taking an in-depth look at each of the Jets’ rookies. We continue today with offensive lineman Grant Hermanns. The 23-year old Hermanns is listed at 6’7” and...





Who are the 2021 Buffalo Bills roster locks? - Buffalo Rumblings

There are different reasons for locks.

AFC NORTH:

4 potential trade destinations for Ravens WR Miles Boykin - Baltimore Beatdown

The third year pro could be an enticing trade option for some wide receiver needy teams.





The Pittsburgh Steelers rookies are dazzling at training camp - Behind the Steel Curtain

The Steelers need their rookies to step up in 2021 and they’ve been up to the task thus far





Bengals season 2021: It’s time for Lou Anarumo to prove his worth - Cincy Jungle

The defense still has a lot of question marks, and all eyes are on the coordinator.





Cleveland Browns Training Camp 2021: TE Preview (Part 1) - Dawgs By Nature

Cleveland’s top three tight ends will all see action.

AFC SOUTH:

Deshaun Watson Update: Texans Fielding Calls, and Asking for a High Price - Battle Red Blog

Some think the embattled QB is soon to join another team





NFL Free Agency: Titans sign veteran edge rusher John Simon - Music City Miracles

The Tennessee Titans have bolstered their depth on the edge ahead of training camp this afternoon, signing veteran pass rusher John Simon. The team confirmed and announced the news on Sunday. T...





Top Stories/Players to look for during training camp - Big Cat Country

The Jaguars begin training camp on the 27th, so here’s a primer on the top stories to look out for.





Report: LB Darius Leonard had ‘small procedure on his ankle;’ will miss ‘some early practices’ - Stampede Blue

Colts GM Chris Ballard met with fellow team reporters for his annual training camp presser Monday afternoon. Ballard talked about many things, but noted a few injuries to some, as well as a few...

AFC WEST:

Broncos place Jamar Johnson and Kary Vincent on reserve COVID-19 list - Mile High Report

The two rookie defensive backs will miss valuable time this summer.





Chargers News: Keenan Allen earns 7th-best WR rating in Madden 22 - Bolts From The Blue

Allen gets the initial respect he deserves in this year’s Madden.





Raiders 2021: Fans expecting big jump from Henry Ruggs - Silver And Black Pride

Second-year wide receiver is expected to be Raiders’ X-Factor





Chiefs committed to moving forward — but also to maintaining traditions - Arrowhead Pride

Fans may not have liked everything the team president said on Monday. But he remains committed to moving ahead — without forgetting where the team has been.

NFC EAST:

1-on-1 with Giants coach Joe Judge: Growing as a coach, his journey, believing in Daniel Jones, much more - Big Blue View

Joe Judge gives Big Blue View some insights into how he thinks and how his coaching philosophy was shaped in exclusive interview





How the Steven Nelson signing impacts the Eagles’ secondary - Bleeding Green Nation

Eagles training camp position preview: Cornerback and safety.





Winners and losers from Dallas Cowboys training camp so far - Blogging The Boys

Who has stood out to you so far in the early part of Cowboys training camp?





Washington signs Jonathan Allen to a 4-year, $72 million contract extension - Hogs Haven

Jonathan Allen stays home!

NFC NORTH:

Packers and Aaron Rodgers are finalizing a deal to ensure his return for 2021 - Acme Packing Company

The turmoil between Rodgers and Green Bay has reportedly been settled - at least enough for the three-time MVP to return for the upcoming season.





The Dan Campbell experiment is officially underway - Pride Of Detroit

Here we go again





Bears trade WR Anthony Miller to Texans - Windy City Gridiron

The Bears and Texans will also be exchanging late-round draft picks in the deal.





Vikings waive Jaylen Twyman to make room for Dede Westbrook - Daily Norseman

It’s a procedural move

NFC SOUTH:

Saints to sign WR Chris Hogan, per report - Canal Street Chronicles

Saints add a veteran WR to their locker room





2021 Fantasy Outlook: TE Hayden Hurst - The Falcoholic

What should fantasy owners expect from Hayden Hurst in 2021?





Panthers 2021 season opener countdown: 48 days to go - Cat Scratch Reader

We’re counting down the days until the Panthers kick off the 2021 season.





Five not in their favor: What not to like about Buccaneers’ repeat odds - Bucs Nation

What’s working against Tampa Bay as it looks to go back-to-back in 2021?

NFC WEST:

49ers 90-in-90: What Jimmy Garoppolo’s last hoorah with the Niners might look like - Niners Nation

Breaking down the 90 players on the 49ers offseason roster in 90 posts (over 90 or so days). Today is quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.





Does Chandler Jones want out of Arizona? - Revenge of the Birds

All-Pro pass rusher Chandler Jones is unhappy with his contract





The Seahawks’ 2010-2012 drafts were historically great - Field Gulls

The goal in every NFL Draft is to select players that can become starters; maybe not right away, but definitely over time. This is simple in theory, but exceptionally hard in practice; especially...





Darrell Henderson fantasy: Cam Akers is out, do Rams have a top-25 RB? - Turf Show Times

How far down the rankings did the Rams fall with the Cam Akers injury?