Phinsider Radio show notes: Miami Dolphins — including Xavien Howard — report to training camp

Xavien Howard reports to camp

Led the league in interceptions last year.

Wanted a contract to be paid higher than Byron Jones/ more guaranteed money.

“We’re excited to work with X and all the players that are here,” Flores said Tuesday before his players took a conditioning test.

He reported because “he doesn’t have control of the situation because he has four years remaining on his deal.”

Liam Eichenberg signs

He wasn’t even on the team’s website yesterday.

Dolphins traded up eight spots to take him in the second round.

Team’s second pick in the second round.

Some say he will start at tackle, others say he will compete at guard.

All offseason situations are taken care of, time to transition to the field

Preston Williams will begin training camp on the physically unable to perform list.

Didn't participate in drills, walked around during OTAs .

Could be nothing... could be something, Dolphins have 14 receivers under contract.

Does this open up opportunities for other receivers on the roster?

Cornerback Cre’Von LeBlanc and linebacker Shaquem Griffin sign one-year deals with the team

LeBlanc is a five-year vet with 16 starts in his career.

He played the last two seasons in Philadelphia with the Eagles.

Griffin was drafted in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL draft by the Seattle Seahawks.

This and that