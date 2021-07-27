Dolphins sign second-round pick Liam Eichenberg to contract, completing rookie signings

The Miami Dolphins rookie draft class is signed, sealed, and delivered. Literally. After signing second-round draft pick Liam Eichenberg to his rookie contract, general manager Chris Grier has now secured his entire 2021 rookie class and all have reported to training camp on Tuesday. In fact, the entire 91-man Dolphins roster reported for the start of training camp.

Eichenberg, 23, took over as the starting left tackle for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in 2018. From that point on, he never relinquished the position, starting in every game for the team through the 2020 season. Widely touted as one of the safest tackles in the 2021 rookie class, Eichenberg was selected by the Dolphins with the 42nd-overall pick. Miami traded the 50th-overall pick and a 2022 third-round selection to the New York Giants for the rights to move up and take Eichenberg.

With 2020 first-round pick Austin Jackson expected to retain his role as Miami’s starting left tackle, Eichenberg will likely spend training camp and the preseason competing to protect lefty quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s blindside at right tackle. With last year’s starting right tackle, 2020 second-round pick Robert Hunt, reportedly moving inside to guard, Eichenberg’s primary competition will be long-time Dolphins utility lineman Jesse Davis. Davis has started at almost every spot on Miami’s offensive line over the past several years and was rewarded with a three-year, $15 million extension before the 2020 season.

Miami Dolphins training camp opened on Tuesday. You can find more information on camp happenings, including dates, how to attend, news, and highlights, at miamidolphins.com/trainingcamp.