PQOTD-Building the Ulitmate Miami Dolphins Roster Phinsider Style Edition-Tight Ends Poll!

So tonight, following the nominations post for tight ends we now have the poll post for the same. We wound up with a total of seven nominations, including one that was not on our original list. Please vote on your top tight end in the poll below and the top vote-getter overall will move onto the final all-time Miami Dolphins roster. If there is a tie, as with previous polls, the top two players will move onto a second round of voting with a second poll.

Before the poll let's rehash where are so far in our project to build the all-time starting roster for the Miami Dolphins-

Head Coach - Don Shula

Quarterback - Dan Marino

Center - Dwight Stephenson

Cornerbacks - Sam Maddison and Patrick Surtain

Linebackers- Zach Thomas, Nick Buoniconti, John Offerdahl and, A.J. Duhe

So now please vote for the tight end that you believe is the best to ever play for our Miami Dolphins in the poll below-