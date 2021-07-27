Preston Williams to start year on Physically Unable to Perform list

The Miami Dolphins had the entire roster, including cornerback Xavien Howard who skipped all of the offseason training program in hopes of landing a new contract, report to training camp on Tuesday. While 100 percent of the team is at the franchise’s new training facility, it does not mean everyone is ready to start practicing.

According to head coach Brian Flores, wide receiver Preston Williams will start the season on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list. The list is designed for players who are still rehabilitating from injuries from the previous year or from the offseason training program and are not yet ready to start working for the upcoming season. Williams is still working his way back from a foot injury that cost him half of the 2020 season.

Williams appeared in eight games last year, including seven starts, catching 18 passes for 288 yards with four touchdowns. In his two seasons with Miami, he has played in 16 games, including 14 starts, with 50 receptions for 716 yards and seven touchdowns.

The PUP list can only be used prior to a player practicing at camp. The player can be removed from the list at any point during the preseason, provided he has been cleared medically. If a player is still on the PUP list when the regular season begins he is placed on the Reserve/PUP list and cannot practice or play through the first six weeks of the season.

The list is similar to the Non-Football Injury list, which is used for players who sustain an injury away from NFL activities.