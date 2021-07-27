Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard reports to training camp

After sitting out the entirety of the team’s mandatory minicamps back in June, Miami Dolphins all-pro cornerback Xavien Howard has officially arrived for day one of the team’s training camp.

Now, Howard reporting to camp probably won’t come as a surprise to anyone. After all, if your ultimate plan is to get more money from a team, choosing to sit out and lose $50,000 each day doesn’t seem like a sound investment.

Furthermore, even if the team isn’t willing to cave to Howard’s contract demands, being on good terms with the franchise that might trade you seems wise. For those who may have forgotten, Howard is seeking a new deal with the team after signing a 5 year, $75.25 million contract extension with the team back on May 9th, 2019.

I personally hope the team and Howard can figure out a way to make things work, as I think we can all agree this defense will look quite different without the shutdown cornerback on the outside. The question is whether or not the two sides can repair their relationship?

After all, it seemed clear (IMO) that once the Miami Dolphins signed Byron Jones in free agency and drafted Noah Igbinoghene in the first round, the team had plans in motion to move on from Howard eventually.

And I wouldn’t put it past Brian Flores and his coaching staff for believing strongly in their defensive philosophy. So strongly that maybe they feel they can be just as good, if not better, with the rest of Miami’s defensive backs?!?!

There may not be an end in sight for Xavien Howard’s contract situation, but at least we finally have football back in our life.

What are your thoughts on Xavien Howard arriving at training camp? Do you think he plays on his current deal? Could he be traded? Let us know in the comments section below!