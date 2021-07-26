Daniel Kilgore announces retirement

Former Miami Dolphins center Daniel Kilgore announced his retirement on Monday, sending out a tweet with a statement as he leaves the game. Kilgore spent ten years in the NFL, two of them with Miami. He played last season with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Kilgore was a fifth-round selection by the San Francisco 49ers in the 2011 NFL Draft. He spent seven years with the 49ers, appearing in 74 games with 39 starts. Miami traded for Kilgore from the 49ers in March 2018, swapping seventh-round picks with San Francisco. He started the first four games of the year in Miami that season, but a torn triceps muscle ended his season early.

He returned to the starting lineup in 2019, starting 13 games for the Dolphins. After the season, the Dolphins declined to us a team option in Kilgore’s contract, and the veteran signed with the Chiefs in August 2020. He appeared in seven games, with four starts, last season for Kansas City.

Kilgore, in releasing his statement in a picture on Twitter, captioned the release, “Been a hell of a ride!” The statement itself reads:

After an unforgettable decade, I am announcing my retirement from the NFL. My love for the game of football will never go away, but I have decided that at this point in my live it is time to retire from the National Football League. I am grateful to the San Francisco 49ers for drafting a kid out of App State. The friendships and memories made in the Bay Area will never be forgotten. To the Miami Dolphins thank you for opening your arms to me and treating my family and I [sic] first class. And lastly to Kansa City Chiefs for letting me join an unbelievably talented team and reach my goal of 10 years playing in the NFL. To all of my teammates and coaches that have helped me grow as a player, and more importantly as a husband and father, I will cherish all of the memories and am blessed to have been a part of something bigger than myself. Lastly, to my wife Megan, my daughters, and parents, thank you for being my unwavering support system over the last 10 years. To my family and friends in Northeast Tennessee, thank you for being by my side each and every step along the way. I fulfilled a childhood dream of playing in the NFL. Playing for these historically great teams was truly an honor and such a blessing. I walk away holding my head high knowing what I accomplished along the way. Looking forward to the next chapter with my family.

Good luck to Kilgore and his family.