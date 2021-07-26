Dolphins sign draft pick Hunter Long leaving only Liam Eichenberg unsigned

The Miami Dolphins announced the signing of tight end Hunter Long on Monday. The move gets the team’s 2021 NFL Daft third-round pick out of Boston College under contract just ahead of Tuesday’s training camp report date. The move leaves only second-round pick, tackle Liam Eichenberg unsigned.

Long appeared in 36 games with 14 starts in threes seasons at Boston College. He caught 89 passes for 1,297 yards and nine touchdowns in his career. In his junior season in 2020, he caught 57 passes for 685 yards with five touchdowns, starting all 11 games. He led all tight ends in receptions and was second in receiving yards last year.

The Dolphins open training camp on Tuesday with players reporting. They will begin a series of practices open to the public on Saturday, July 31. Their first preseason game will be August 14 at the Chicago Bears. Their lone home preseason game will be August 21 against the Atlanta Falcons before ending the exhibition season at the Cincinnati Bengals on August 29.