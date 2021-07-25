Miami Dolphins Jaylen Waddle is the highest-rated rookie WR in Madden 22

Madden 22 is set to release next month, and as with every new release, EA is doing the annual reveal of their player ratings. The first of those rankings were released earlier today and focused on prominent offensive rookies.

As you could probably have expected, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence was rated a 78-overall. That makes him one of the highest-rated rookie QBs in the history of Madden.

Kyle Pitts, the Atlanta Falcons game-changing tight end, was rated 81 overall.

The question now on everyone’s mind is what was Miami Dolphins rookie wide receiver Jaylen Waddle rated in comparison to the draft’s top prospects. Well, as you can see below, he’s the highest-rated rookie WR in Madden 22 AND the third-highest offensive rookie in the game.

What does all of this mean? Not a whole lot unless you play Madden, TBH.

Sure, it’s nice to finally see this team get some recognition, especially a young promising rookie with many other talented wide receivers in this class. And if you play Madden, using Jaylen Waddle is going to feel like a video game truly. Because every time he touches the football, something explosive could happen. Jaylen Waddle is going to be aged gouda in this year’s game and I can’t wait!

But again, unless you play Madden 22, this probably doesn’t matter much to you.

This is why I decided to include this awesome video posted earlier today by our good friends over at Pro Football Network. Jaylen Waddle looks fast, and unless my eyes are deceiving, he has NO noticeable limp.

What are your thoughts on Jaylen Waddle, the highest-rated rookie wide receiver in Madden 22? Do you plan on buying this year’s game? How excited are you to see Jaylen Waddle in action?