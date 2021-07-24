Dolphins sign Jevon Holland; two draft picks remain unsigned

The Miami Dolphins announced on Friday the signing of second-round draft pick Jevon Holland. The safety from Oregon completed his deal with the club just before next week’s July 27 report for training camp.

Holland played two seasons at Oregon, appearing in 27 games with 16 starts. He recorded 110 tackles, nine interceptions, and 19 passes defensed. He also returned 16 punts for a 15.3 yards per return average.

With the signing of Holland, the Dolphins have now brought five of their seven draft picks under contract. They still need to sign Holland’s fellow second-round pick, tackle Liam Eichenberg from Notre Dame, and third-round pick, tight end Hunter Long from Boston College.

The Dolphins also cleaned up some roster moves made on Friday. The reported signings of linebacker Shaquem Griffin and cornerback Cre’Von LeBlanc were made official. To make roster space for those two additions, the team announced the waiving of defensive end Nick Coe and long snapper Rex Sunahara.