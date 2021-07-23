Miami Dolphins sign cornerback Cre’Von LeBlanc to one-year deal

Earlier today, the Miami Dolphins agreed to a one-year deal with free-agent linebacker Shaquem Griffin. Griffin, 26, brings versatility, depth, and most importantly, competition to a defensive unit that can never have enough good players.

However, Griffin wouldn’t be the only defensive free agent the Dolphins would bring in and eventually sign four days before the start of training camp. According to insider Josina Anderson, the Miami Dolphins have agreed to a one-year deal with free-agent cornerback Cre’Von LeBlanc.

I'm told Cre'Von LeBlanc is signing a 1-year deal with the #Dolphins, per source.

LeBlanc, 26, was signed by the New England Patriots in 2016 as an undrafted free agent. He would then go on to play two seasons with the Chicago Bears. One with the Detroit Lions, and then played the final three seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles.

During his five seasons in the NFL, LeBlanc recorded 118 total tackles, 2 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 18 pass breakups, 2 interceptions, and a touchdown.

Cre'Von LeBlanc was solid in Philly. He was a fun guy to root for.

I will say that I don’t believe this move means the Dolphins have agreed to deal superstar cornerback Xavien Howard to a Super Bowl contender. However, I’m not saying that this move doesn’t mean that, either.

After all, no one truly knows what will happen to X. Some believe his relationship with the Dolphins can not be repaired. Others believe it would be foolish to move Howard. I get both the team and the player’s side of this situation.

But one thing is for certain, with or without Howard, the Dolphins can never have too many corners. And for a guy like LeBlanc, who has experience starting in the league, maybe he is the type of guy that can give Miami some added reassurance. But based on everything I’ve seen from watching the Eagles defense over the years, is that NO ONE should expect Cre’von LeBlanc to vill the void left behind by Xavien Howard.

