Dolphins hosting ex-Seahawks linebacker Shaquem Griffin for visit

Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier is never done churning the roster, and the week before training camp is no different in that regard. Per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Dolphins are hosting former Seattle Seahawks linebacker Shaquem Griffin for a visit. Griffin was drafted by the Seahawks in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft and has played in 46 games (one start) primarily as a special teams contributor.

Griffin, 26, is known by many because of his inspirational story. Despite having his left hand amputated at four years old, Griffin thrived athletically and went on to star at the University of Central Florida alongside his twin brother Shaquill Griffin. Shaquill is now a highly paid cornerback for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

In his final two years at UCF, Shaquem racked up 18.5 sacks and 33.5 tackles for loss, demonstrating his ability rushing the passer and defending the run. After being drafted by Seattle, he was relegated to special teams, but has been a strong contributor in that role.

The Dolphins currently have 11 other players listed as linebackers on the team’s roster, including Jerome Baker, Vince Beigel, Andrew Van Ginkel, Jaelan Phillips, Sam Eguavoen, Kylan Johnson, Benardrick McKinney, Calvin Munson, Duke Riley, Elandon Roberts, and Brennan Scarlett. With Van Ginkel and Phillips set as Miami’s top two pass rushing linebackers, Griffin would need to impress on special teams in order to secure a spot on the 53-man roster.

Dolphins training camp is slated to open on July 27th.