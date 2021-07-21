Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

Report: Stephon Gilmore situation remains ‘very uncertain’ for Patriots - Pats Pulpit

The star cornerback held out of mandatory minicamp in hopes of getting a new contract.





Scouting Jets offensive lineman Teton Saltes - Gang Green Nation

Over the past few months, we’ve been taking an in-depth look at each of the Jets’ rookies. We continue today with offensive lineman Teton Saltes.

The 23-year old Saltes is listed at 6’4" and 300...





90 Buffalo Bills scouting reports in 90 days: punter Matt Haack - Buffalo Rumblings

The Bills’ newest left-footed punter should recognize Isaiah McKenzie

AFC NORTH:

Sophomore expectations: J.K. Dobbins - Baltimore Beatdown

Previously in my sophomore expectations series, I went over the realistic expectations for first-round linebacker Patrick Queen in his second season with the Ravens. The next player up is running...





The Pittsburgh Steelers sign Melvin Ingram to a one-year contract - Behind the Steel Curtain

The Pittsburgh Steelers needed help on the edge, and they got it in the form of Pro Bowl OLB Melvin Ingram.





Brandon Allen has earned the right to be Joe Burrow’s backup - Cincy Jungle

The former sixth round pick was just hitting his stride before the 2020 season came to a close.





Cleveland Browns: Is Andrew Berry building a financially strong defense? - Dawgs By Nature

Where a team spends its money on defense might hold the key to success, according to one analysis from 2020.

AFC SOUTH:

The Three Year Outlook for the Houston Texans is Bleak - Battle Red Blog

The Texans rank in the bottom of ESPN’s three year projection power rankings.





Greenberg: Titans QB Tannehill is ‘most disrespected player in league’ - Music City Miracles

Fans of the Tennessee Titans are used to seeing their star players go overlooked. It’s only natural — a smaller market team that for years wasn’t exactly interesting in any sort of way. But times...





No, the Jaguars shouldn’t trade James Robinson - Big Cat Country

Wellhouse Company is proud to help Big Cat Country deliver Keep Choppin’ Wood to your inbox—you can sign up for the newsletter here.

We’re a local, independent insurance agency right here in Duval...





Carson Wentz Breakdown Series: Strong Beginnings (Part 1) - Stampede Blue

This three part series will look at everything regarding Carson Wentz, breaking down his strong early years, his bad recent form and then his new start in Indianapolis.

In Wentz’ first two...

AFC WEST:

Denver Broncos roster review: wide receiver Jerry Jeudy - Mile High Report

The Denver Broncos will have a dangerous passing corps in 2021. Where will Jerry Jeudy fit into that?





Chargers News: OG/C Scott Quessenberry 90-in-90 profile - Bolts From The Blue

From longtime college starter to NFL backup, Q-Berry has a lot to offer a team that can always use more good offensive linemen.





Raiders Henry Ruggs usage college vs rookie season - Silver And Black Pride

Looking into 2020 No. 12 pick’s college use





Could the Kansas City Chiefs have three 1,000-yard receivers in 2021? - Arrowhead Pride

With 17 games now on the schedule, can the Chiefs’ explosive passing attack support three 1,000-yard pass-catchers?

NFC EAST:

Saquon Barkley still unsure of Week 1 status - Big Blue View

"When it comes to rehab, rehab is never a straight line."





Dallas Goedert on the way up, Zach Ertz on the way out? - Bleeding Green Nation

Eagles training camp position preview: Tight end.





The three players the Dallas Cowboys need to have big seasons in 2021 - Blogging The Boys

The Cowboys will need these three players to take the next step if they want to be successful this year.





The 5 O’Clock Club: Montez Sweat, Washington’s “other” defensive end - Hogs Haven

It’s 5 o’clock somewhere…

NFC NORTH:

Packers 2021 Roster Preview: QB room depends on resolution of Rodgers situation - Acme Packing Company

APC’s pre-training camp roster review starts at the position everybody is talking about.





Detroit Lions training camp battle: How many tight ends make the roster? - Pride Of Detroit

After T.J. Hockenson and Darren Fells, things are far from settled in the tight ends room.





10 Most Important Bears of 2021: #3 Sean Desai - Windy City Gridiron

For the 13th straight year I’m bringing you who I believe will be the ten most important Bears for the upcoming season, and checking in at number 3 is brand new defensive play caller, Sean Desai.





The Vikings have definitely upgraded the interior of the defensive line - Daily Norseman

According to one source, anyway

NFC SOUTH:

Jameis Winston ascend under Sean Payton - Canal Street Chronicles

Can Jameis Winston progress like Brees did under Sean Payton?





Falcons training camp preview: Wide receiver - The Falcoholic

With Falcons training camp just around the corner, we take a closer look at Atlanta’s wide receivers. With the departure of Julio Jones and Arthur Smith likely to feature more tight ends, the depth chart could be noticeably different in 2021.





Panthers 2021 season opener countdown: 55 days to go - Cat Scratch Reader

We’re counting down the days until the Panthers kick off the 2021 season.





Are the Bucs in hot water over Tom Brady’s injury reveal? - Bucs Nation

While the injury reveal will add to the GOAT’s legend, it could detract from the team’s bank accounts

NFC WEST:

San Francisco 49ers news: Most bettors putting money on Trey Lance to win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year - Niners Nation

Lance’s odds have jumped in recent weeks, putting him third among incoming NFL offensive rookies.





Five Best Bargain Contracts on the Cardinals - Revenge of the Birds

The Arizona Cardinals have been heavy spenders in free agency over the last two seasons, signing players such as J.J. Watt, Jordan Phillips, and Jordan Hicks that add up to $95 million in total...





5 Qs before camp: Do Seattle Seahawks know they have open roster spot? - Field Gulls

It’s Monday, which means it’s back to the grind for most people even though it’s the middle of summer. However, for football fans this week marks the end of the offseason. The Pittsburgh Steelers...





Rams depth chart: Running backs DO matter in the NFC West! - Turf Show Times

Does it matter if a team has a 1,000-yard rusher? No, but running backs do matter