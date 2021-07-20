7 Days until the start of Miami Dolphins Training Camp | Who is the best Dolphins player to ever wear the #7?

The Miami Dolphins will kickoff their 2021 NFL training camp in one week, which means that today, we’re going to take a look at some of the best players to wear the #7 in Dolphins history.

I missed yesterday, which obviously would’ve been Matt Moore day here on The Phinsider, but I wanted to make sure I posted an article today. Because again, there is only ONE MORE WEEK before training camp begins.

But enough about the beginning of training camp, who do you think is the greatest Miami Dolphins player to wear the No.7?

Kicker Jason Sanders

jason sanders is | 21 straight pic.twitter.com/DedttWrqbP — josh houtz (@houtz) November 15, 2020

Quarterback, Chad Henne

'the robot' chad henne might win a super bowl this weekend, which reminded me of the time ted ginn burned darrelle revis on MNF. pic.twitter.com/HFx1WnezJF — josh houtz (@houtz) January 29, 2020

Kicker, Fuad Reveiz

For as much as I had hoped that Chad Henne, aka The Robot, would be the Miami Dolphins quarterback of the future, there really wasn’t a lot of good that came while the Michigan QB was under center.

Not that it would’ve mattered anyway because Fuad Reveiz beats Henne out—and I never even saw the guy play. I just watched the video above, some old highlights, and his stats. However, even Fuad Reveiz is no match for the Dolphins’ current kicker, Jason Sanders.

$anders was absolute money in 2020 and—during his three seasons with the team—has converted 77/89 field goal attempts. (86.5%) He’s also made 100/102 extra points, and oh yeah, he caught a touchdown pass from Matt Haack!

Regardless of which player you feel is the best to wear the #7, we can all find solace in the fact that the Miami Dolphins take the field in seven days.

Who is the greatest Miami Dolphins player to ever wear the #7? Let us know in the comments section below!

