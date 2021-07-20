The Splash Zone 7/20/21: Bears-Dolphins Game To Be Televised Nationally

The Chicago Bears and Miami Dolphins will square off on August 14th for their first preseason game and the game will be on national TV. For the Bears, the nation can get a look at what Justin Fields looks like as a pro, while Dolphin fans will get to see what the new look offense looks like. Hard to believe we’re a week away from training camp and the preseason games will be here before you know it.

NFL Network to air Dolphins versus Bears preseason game on national TV

AFC East training camp preview: Bills must protect Josh Allen; Cam Newton vs. Mac Jones

Will the Bills solve an O-line spot in front of Josh Allen? Can Cam Newton hold off Mac Jones for the Pats' QB job? Jeremy Bergman sets the stage for each AFC East team heading into training camp.

