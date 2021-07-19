Former Chargers standout Melvin Ingram signs with Steelers despite visiting Dolphins

Despite visiting with the Miami Dolphins earlier this offseason, former Los Angeles Chargers star pass rusher Melvin Ingram is taking his talents to the Steel City and is signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Ingram, 32, had been biding his time as a free agent before choosing his preferred destination. It’s unclear as to whether Miami ever made Ingram an offer, as the team is currently strapped for cap space (about $5.2 million in space per overthecap.com) and usually keeps some cap room left over for the regular season in case the front office needs to make in-season signings. Ingram had also visited the Kansas City Chiefs before landing with the Steelers.

After a breakout season in 2015 in which the former first-round draft pick racked up 10.5 sacks, Ingram became a staple on the Chargers defense. His play dropped off during an injury-marred 2020 campaign in which he only appeared in seven games, but Ingram has showed enough throughout his career, which has included three Pro Bowl appearances, to make teams believe he still has gas left in the tank.

Currently, the Dolphins boast newly minted 18th-overall draft pick Jaelan Phillips, Andrew Van Ginkel, Vince Biegel, and Emmanuel Ogbah as the team’s primary off-ball pass rushers. Head coach Brian Flores will also count on Christian Wilkins, Raekwon Davis, and Zach Sieler to provide pressure from the line of scrimmage.

