The Miami Dolphins will solve preseason questions on National TV

Fans of the Miami Dolphins will have a front-row seat as the team trims its roster and prepares for the regular season. Two of Miami’s three preseason games will air live this August.

The team’s first preseason game, against the Chicago Bears on Aug. 14, will air on NFL Network at 1 p.m. Meanwhile, on Aug. 29, CBS will broadcast Miami’s game against the Bengals, with kickoff slated for 4 p.m.

With this in mind, Miami’s second preseason game, against the Falcons on Aug. 21, will be the only game to not be aired live nationally. NFL Network announced its full slate of 23 games on Monday.

All kickoffs are on Eastern Time.

WEEK 1

Thursday, Aug. 12

7:30 p.m. — Washington Football Team vs. New England Patriots

Friday, Aug. 13

7:00 pm. — Buffalo Bills vs. Detroit Lions

10:00 p.m. — Dallas Cowboys vs. Arizona Cardinals

Saturday, Aug. 14

1:00 p.m. — Miami Dolphins vs. Chicago Bears

4:00 p.m. — Denver Broncos vs. Minnesota Vikings

7:00 p.m. — Cleveland Browns vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

10:00 p.m. — Los Angeles Chargers vs. Los Angeles Rams

Sunday, Aug. 15

1:00 p.m. — Carolina Panthers vs. Indianapolis Colts

WEEK 2

Thursday, Aug. 19

7:30 p.m. — New England Patriots vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Friday, Aug. 20

8:00 p.m. — Cincinnati Bengals vs. Washington Football Team

Saturday, Aug. 21

1:00 p.m. — Buffalo Bills vs. Chicago Bears

4:25 p.m. — New York Jets vs. Green Bay Packers

7:30 p.m. — Detroit Lions vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

10:00 p.m. — Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Rams

Sunday, Aug. 22

1:00 p.m. — New York Giants vs. Cleveland Browns

7:30 p.m. — San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Chargers

WEEK 3

Friday, Aug. 27

8:00 p.m. — Minnesota Vikings vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Saturday, Aug. 28

1:00 p.m. — Green Bay Packers vs. Buffalo Bills

7:00 p.m. — Chicago Bears vs. Tennessee Titans

10:00 p.m. — Los Angeles Chargers vs. Seattle Seahawks

Sunday, Aug. 29

1:00 p.m. — Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Dallas Cowboys

4:00 p.m. — Las Vegas Raiders vs. San Francisco 49ers

6:00 p.m. — New England Patriots vs. New York Giants

The announcement came after the preseason primetime schedule was released last week.

NFL Preseason Primetime game schedule:

August 5th: Steelers vs. Cowboys, 8 PM, Hall of Fame Game (FOX)

August 20th: Chiefs at Cardinals, 8 PM (ESPN)

August 23rd: Jaguars at Saints, 8 PM (ESPN)

August 29th: Dolphins at Bengals, 4 PM (CBS), Browns at Falcons, 8 PM (NBC) — Field Yates (@FieldYates) June 10, 2021

From wide receivers to linebackers, there are plenty of questions head coach Brian Flores and his staff needs to answer before the season begins in New England on Sept. 12.