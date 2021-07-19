2021-2022 NFL Important Dates - Setting roster cuts, trade deadline, free agency, NFL Draft more

The NFL last week established the important dates for the 2021-2022 season, setting roster-cut deadlines, the practice squad signing period, and the trade deadline for during the season. They also set dates for some of the post-season college all-star games, the 2022 Scouting Combine, and the start of the 2022 free agency period.

This year will be a little different for the NFL, as Week 18 comes into existence, with all 32 teams playing 17 games this season. That pushes the playoffs and the Super Bowl back a week. Below you will find the key dates for the season, along with the Miami Dolphins specific schedule for the season.

July 31 - Dolphins first public practice for training camp

Related Dolphins 2021 Training Camp Public Practice Schedule

August 5 - Hall of Fame Game (Dallas Cowboys vs. Pittsburgh Steelers), Canton, Ohio

August 10 - Unsigned drafted rookies cannot be traded

August 14 - Preseason Week 1 - Miami Dolphins at Chicago Bears (1pm ET)

August 17 - Teams must reduce rosters from 90 to 85 by 4pm ET

August 21 - Preseason Week 2 - Atlanta Falcons at Miami Dolphins (7pm ET)

August 24 - Teams must reduce rosters from 85 to 80 by 4pm ET

August 29 - Preseason Week 3 - Miami Dolphins at Cincinnati Bengals (4pm ET)

August 31 - Teams must reduce rosters from 80 to 53 by 4pm ET; Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform, Reserve/Non-Football Injury lists begin

September 1 - Waiver claims awarded for roster cuts at 4pm ET; Practice squad signings begin after waiver claims awarded; Players designated for Reserve/Injured or Reserve/Non-Football Injury lists after 4pm allowed to be activated later in season

September 6-11 - First injury reports

September 12 - Week 1 - Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots (4:25pm ET)

September 19 - Week 2 - Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins (1pm ET)

September 26 - Miami Dolphins at Las Vegas Raiders (4:05pm ET)

September 28 - Waiver order changes from draft order to inverse order of current NFL standings

October 3 - Week 4 - Indianapolis Colts at Miami Dolphins (1pm ET)

October 10 - Week 5 - Miami Dolphins at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1pm ET)

October 12-13 - Fall League Meeting

October 17 - Week 6 - Miami Dolphins vs. Jacksonville Jaguars - London (9:30am ET)

October 24 - Week 7 - Atlanta Falcons at Miami Dolphins (1pm ET)

October 31 - Week 8 - Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills (1pm ET)

November 2 - Trade deadline at 4pm ET

November 3 - Players with four credited seasons subject to waiver system for remainder of season

November 7 - Week 9 - Houston Texans at Miami Dolphins (1pm ET)

November 11 - Week 10 - Baltimore Ravens at Miami Dolphins (Thursday Night Football, 8:20pm ET)

November 16 - Deadline for signing drafted rookies, franchise-tagged players, and tendered players to allow them to play in 2021 at 4pm ET

November 21 - Week 11 - Miami Dolphins at New York Jets (1pm ET)

November 28 - Week 12 - Carolina Panthers at Miami Dolphins (1pm ET)

December 5 - Week 13 - New York Giants at Miami Dolphins (1pm ET)

Week 14 - BYE

December 18 or 19 - Week 15 - New York Jets at Miami Dolphins (Time TBD)

December 27 - Week 16 - Miami Dolphins at New Orleans Saints (Monday Night Football, 8:15pm ET)

January 2 - Week 17 - Miami Dolphins at Tennessee Titans (January 2, 1pm ET)

January 9 - New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins (January 9, 1pm ET)

January 10 - 2019 drafted players or 2020 undrafted signings may sign extensions; 5th-year option period opens for 2019 first-round picks

January 15-16 - WIldcard Weekend

January 17 - Deadline for underclassmen to declare for 2022 NFL Draft

January 22 - NFLA Collegiate Bowl at Rose Bowl, Pasadena, California

January 22-23 - Divisional Round of playoffs

January 28 - HBCU Combine, University of South Alabama, Mobile, Alabama

January 30 - Conference Championship games

February 3 - East-West Shrine Bowl, Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

February 5 - Senior Bowl, Hancock Whitney Stadium, Mobile, Alabama

February 6 - NFL Pro Bowl, Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

February 13 - Super Bowl LVI, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

February 19 - HBCU Legacy Bowl, Yulman Stadium, New Orleans, Louisiana

March 1-7 - NFL Scouting Combine, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana

March 2 - 2019 first-round draft pick fifth-year option period deadline at 11:59pm

March 8 - Deadline to designate players for franchise/transition tag at 4pm ET

March 14-16 - “Legal tampering”/negotiating period

March 16 - New league year begins at 4pm ET; Free agency/trading period begins

March 27-30 - Annual League Meeting, The Breakers, Palm Beach, Florida

April 4 - Teams with new head coaches may begin offseason training program

April 18 - Teams with returning head coaches may begin offseason training program

April 28-30 - 2022 NFL Draft, Las Vegas, Nevada