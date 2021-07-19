Miami Herald | Miami Dolphins sign offensive tackle Timon Parris

One month after being released by the Miami Dolphins, the team has decided to bring back veteran offensive tackle Timon Parris, according to Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald.

Dolphins are signing Timon Parris to the roster today, per source. Good depth addition. — Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) July 19, 2021

The 25-year-old offensive tackle went undrafted in the 2018 NFL Draft and signed with the Washington Football Team as a free agent. Parris played two seasons with WFT, appearing in four games (21 total snaps) with the team. He then spent time in Atlanta, Cleveland, and then back to Washington in 2020. (He was on the practice squad for those last three stops.)

Parris signed with the Dolphins on May 20th, 2021. He was then waived on June 14th, 2021, and re-signed—according to Armando Salguero—on July 19th/20th. (We’ll give the man some time to sign his deal)

Parris is a long shot at making the roster, but as we’ve seen in the past, it’s up to the players to make the most of their opportunities under this current regime. Versatility is equally as important. I don’t know how this doesn’t end in the same way it did a month ago, but there’s always an outside chance Timon Parris could land on the Miami Dolphins practice squad—as he’s become all too accustomed to over his career.

I’m not sure this signing means anything. But it’s a slow news day.

Eight. More. Days!

