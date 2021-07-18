9 Days until the start of Miami Dolphins Training Camp | Who is the best Dolphins player to ever wear the #9?

When I first started this countdown, I warned everyone that they would be hit or miss. Heck, maybe it was a bad idea from the beginning. After all, who can honestly compare to Dan Marino and Bob Griese?

The No.11 would’ve been nice to see. Some of the younger generations might not even know who Jim Jensen is. They might think he’s the guy that created the Muppets. Nevertheless, Jim Jenson would’ve likely defeated DeVante Parker, and yesterday we would’ve watched Olindo Mare, Don Strock, and Kenny Stills battle it out—though I probably would’ve added a fourth name. Chadwick Pennington!

That leaves us with 9 days to go before the Miami Dolphins kickoff their 2021 NFL training camp, and with the rest of the house SLEEPING IN!!!!, I thought now was the perfect time not only to write a quick article counting down the days. But to remind Dolphins fans about the greatest player to wear the #9. The last quarterback to win the MiamI Dolphins a playoff game over two decades ago.

The one. The only. Jay Fiedler.

Quarterback, Jay Fiedler

As I alluded to above, Jay Fiedler is the greatest Miami Dolphins player to wear the #9. During his 5 years with the team, Fiedler led the Dolphins to back-to-back playoff appearances, going 1-2 during that time. (Since Fiedler’s departure, Miami has been in the postseason twice. They are 0-2)

Fiedler completed 936/1603 of his passes (58.4%) for 11,040 yards, 66 touchdowns, and 63 interceptions with Miami. He remains one of the most underappreciated players in team history. (IMO)

ROLL THE TAPE!

#tbt to when @chrischambers84 caught 5/7 targets for 96 yards and 3 touchdowns in a 40-21 win over the @dallascowboys on thanksgiving day. (11/27/03) #finsup pic.twitter.com/IHTagxhQkD — josh houtz (@houtz) November 26, 2020

Kicker, Caleb Sturgis

Cornerback, Noah Igbinoghene

Noah Igbinoghene may not have played a game yet wearing the #9, but based on what some of the coaches and players have said this offseason, the 21-year-old cornerback has a chance to go down as one of the top players to wear the number.

Who is the greatest Miami Dolphins player to ever wear the #9? Better yet, what was your most memorable Jay Fiedler moment? Let us know in the comments section below!

