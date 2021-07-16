Ted Ginn Jr. retires after 14-year career

With the ninth overall pick in the 2007 NFL Draft, the Miami Dolphins selected a receiver who would never have a chance to succeed in South Florida. When Ted Ginn, Jr.’s name was announced, Dolphins fans, who thought the team was set to select quarterback Brady Quinn, were stunned. When Cam Cameron told the draft party that the team had not drafted just Ginn, but his entire family, the boos began and the clock was ticking on Ginn.

He only lasted three years playing for Miami, becoming another entry in the list of draft picks who did not pan out for the Dolphins. But, it was never Ginn’s fault that Miami selected him in the first round in a year when quarterback was all the fans wanted.

Over a 14 season career, Ginn proved himself to be a solid NFL receiver and a special returner. He may have never reached Pro Bowl status or been a star, but Ginn had a career a lot of players would love to have.

On Friday, Ginn announced his retirement.

In three seasons with the Dolphins, he caught 128 passes for 1,664 yards (13.0 yards per reception average) with five touchdowns. He also ran the ball 16 times for 124 yards with two scores. His biggest contribution was his threat as a returner, where he averaged 8.7 yards per punt return and 23.0 yards per kick return, including one punt return and two kick returns for touchdowns.

In 14 seasons, he spent three each with the Dolphins, the San Francisco 49ers, the Carolina Panthers, and the New Orleans Saints. He also spent a year with the Arizona Cardinals and last season, his final year in the league, was with the Chicago Bears. He tallied 412 receptions for 5,742 yards (13.9 average) with 33 touchdowns in his career, along with 68 rushes for 486 yards with two scores. He returned 262 punts in his career for a 10.0 yards per return average including four touchdowns, as well was returned 307 kicks for a 22.5 average with three scores.

Ginn announced his retirement at Glenville High School in Cleveland, where his dad serves as the team’s coach and where Ginn played high school football. He then played at Ohio State for his college career before being selected by Miami.

Good luck to Ginn.