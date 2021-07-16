Miami Dolphins sign wide receiver Isaiah Ford, waive Brian Cole and Tyler Gauthier

After being traded to the New England Patriots in exchange for a conditional 7th-round draft pick back in November, many of us weren’t sure we would ever see Isaiah Ford in a Miami Dolphins uniform. But like we saw after he was released from New England in December and now again today—like a boomerang, the 25-year-old wide receiver has once again found himself BACK to Miami.

That’s right, Folks. I didn’t stutter. Isaiah Ford is back in Miami. #FORDGANGGANG is BYKE!

isaiah ford has more lives than a cat https://t.co/G17YJRqO0N — josh houtz (@houtz) July 16, 2021

Ford, 25, has appeared in 19 games with the Dolphins since making his NFL debut in 2018. Isaiah Ford has caught 51/80 targets (63.8%) for 520 yards (10.2 YPA). He also carried the ball one time for eleven yards. The Dolphins originally drafted Ford in the 7th-round (237 overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft.

How does he fit into Miami’s loaded receiving corps? I really don’t know if he does. After all, the total number of receivers on the roster at the beginning of today was what? 13! Ford will have to compete to earn a roster spot, and while it seems unlikely he could make the 53-man roster, stranger things have certainly happened.

The Dolphins also announced earlier today that they had released safety Brian Cole and center Tyler Gauthier. Both players spent the majority of the 2020 season on the team’s practice squad.

What are your thoughts on Isaiah Ford returning to South Beach? Do you think he has a chance to make the active roster? Let us know in the comments section below!