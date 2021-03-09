Dolphins ‘expected to show considerable interest’ in Kenny Golladay

The Miami Dolphins are expected to upgrade their wide receiver group this offseason, whether through free agency or the 2021 NFL Draft. The current conventional wisdom has the team using the third overall pick (if they do not trade back) to add one of the top receiving prospects in the Draft. However, it sounds like the Dolphins could be players in free agency to land one of the top available veterans.

After Tuesday’s franchise tag deadline for the league, two potential free agent receivers, the Chicago Bears’ Allen Robinson and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Chris Godwin, came off the market when the had tags placed upon them. That leaves the Detroit Lions’ Chris Godwin as the top player on the market at the position, and the Dolphins are expected to chase him.

According to the Miami Herald’s Adam Beasley, “Word around the league is the Dolphins are determined to add a No. 1 receiver in free agency, and they are expected to show considerable interest in Golladay once the legal tampering period begins next week. One league source went so far as to predict he ends up either with the Dolphins or the Giants.”

The NFL’s new league year begins on March 17, when free agents will be allowed to sign with new teams. The league allows a “legal tampering” period two days prior to the start of the new league year, with teams and agents able to start discussing a potential deal.

Golladay was a third-round pick of the Lions in 2017. Over his first four seasons, he has caught 1893 passes for 3,068 yards with 21 touchdowns. He was limited to just five games last year due to injuries, catching 20 passes for 338 yards with two touchdowns.

According to Spotrac.com, Golladay’s free agent contract would likely be around $17-18 million per season.

Adding Golladay could provide Miami with a key piece to their offense in 2021, complimenting DeVante Parker on the opposite side of the field. The move would also open up more possibilities for the team in the Draft, especially with a trade back or a move to add an offensive lineman or linebacker early. He would be a perfect addition for the Dolphins, though he would not come cheaply, especially if the Giants are also in the running for his services.