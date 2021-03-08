Dolphins trade for 2020 first-round tackle

We are less than ten days away from the official start of the 2021 NFL season, but that isn’t stopping Brian Flores and Chris Grier from making moves. Earlier today, the Dolphins placed the exclusive-rights tenure on three of their own. Nik Needham, Calvin Munson, and Jamal Perry have all been tendered.

But now, as we learned a short time ago, the Dolphins are making a pretty big move to acquire one of the 2020’s top offensive lineman. An offensive lineman that many draft pundits and experts felt very highly of heading into last April’s draft.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Miami Dolphins have completed a trade with the Tennessee Titans to acquire the 2020 first-round pick, Isaiah Wilson.

Sources: The #Dolphins traded for #Titans 1st round OT Isaiah Wilson, with a swap of picks completing the deal. A fresh start for Wilson. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 9, 2021

UPDATE: Three Yard Per Carry’s Simon Clancy reports that the Dolphins traded their 2021 7th-round pick in exchange for Tennessee’s 7th-rounder in 2022.

Last month, the former first-round pick tweeted that he was done with the Titans. He eventually deleted the tweet. He played only a handful of offensive snaps in 2020 but will look to start over new with the Dolphins.

Arrested for DUI in September, played only four snaps last season and has had maturity issues. Last month tweeted that he's "done with football as Titan" but then deleted tweet. But talented young RT. https://t.co/1aiodUVQMf — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) March 9, 2021

The 22-year-old Brooklyn native will now look to start fresh with the Dolphins.

Here’s what NFL.com’s Lance had to say about Isaiah Wilson before the 2020 NFL draft.

Big, broad right tackle prospect with outstanding physical traits and above-average potential. Wilson’s play was a bit uneven depending on his matchup, but his level of play showed improvement in-season. He’s a little inconsistent hitting his landmarks as a zone blocker but should fit nicely into a man-based blocking scheme. A potential lack of range in pass protection could lead to over-sets and subsequent troubles with inside counters. Wilson has elite size and length. There’s buzz surrounding his NFL projection, but early work might be needed for both his footwork and technique in order to play with desired consistency as a starter.

Do you like this move? How do you think it shakes things up on the offensive line, and where could Miami now turn as the 2021 NFL draft is a month away.

Buckle up, folks. It’s going to be a wild ride!