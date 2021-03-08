Phinsider Question Of The Day 03/08/2021

Most Miami Dolphins fans reacted with a sense of shock when linebacker Kyle Van Noy was told that he would be cut or possibly traded, unexpectedly. Some were for the move while many others were against the move but either way, the way that his contract was written it was more or less a one year deal with an escape hatch for the Dolphins allowing them to free up cap space while having a small amount of dead money counted against the cap. I have seen more than one Phins fan claim that 4 million is a lot of dead money but in today's NFL, that’s nothing. With that move, the Dolphins should be expected to make other moves as well, as they pertain to the current roster as it sits today. Nothing is certain on any given player but others are likely to be cut or traded away while others may be given extensions or even asked to restructure and take a pay cut if the Dolphins do not think the player is playing up to their cap number but would still like to retain the player.

So tonight’s Phinsider Question Of The Day is what other roster moves would you like to see the Dolphins make? When I ask this I am specifically speaking of only the players that the team either currently has under contract or holds the rights to. You might see players on the roster that either need to be cut/traded, given an extension to keep them in Miami long term, or even asked to take a pay cut.

Click this link for overthecap.com. They have a great breakdown of each Miami Dolphins player on the roster including their base salary, their cap hit, and even a tool that allows you to see what cutting or trading each player would cost the team cap wise including the choice of pre or post-June first transactions.

