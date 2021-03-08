 clock menu more-arrow no yes

PHINSIDER SHOW NOTES: How could the Miami Dolphins begin to bolster the roster?

Where are the Miami Dolphins most likely to find upgrades this offseason?

By Jakemen
NFL: Detroit Lions at Tennessee Titans

Phinsder Radio show notes for March 5.

Najee Harris said that Alabama ran a NFL-style offense, at the senior bowl he knew the plays the Dolphins were going to run, terminology was just different.

  • What does Miami do at running back?
  • Would signing a free agent and drafting someone in the top-90 really be a bad decision at running back?

James White and a rookie could be cool.

  • Older running backs can help with pre-snap reads and pass protection.
  • ESPN’s Cameron Wolfe reported that it would be a “shock” if the Miami Dolphins don’t have a new featured back this offseason.
  • Javonte Williams makes a lot of sense if the Dolphins look for a runningback on day two.

Houtz : Williams is a physical RB that can do a little bit of everything. Good in pass protection, a bully that can run through or over defenders. I was most intrigued because his last name was Williams, similar size 5’10 220 pounds. But despite being able to drop a stiff arm like Ricky or truck through a player, he seemed much more explosive. Best of all he’s 20—will be 21 before the draft—which is 2 years younger than Etienne and Harris. He is also most likely going to be an early day two pick (though that can change).

BACKUP Quarterback??

  • Miami Herald published article about Fitzpatrick’s departure. And then tossed out the name of a potential replacement.

Brian Hoyer, Alex Smith and Tyrod Taylor seem like... options, but nothing too spectacular about the back ups on the market.

  • Would it make the most sense for the Dolphins to draft their back up?

Wide Receiver free agent Marvin Jones is ready to become a Miami Dolphin

  • “Lets make it happen,” Jones said on Instagram of a potential deal to come to Miami.
  • Big touchdown guy, what the Dolphins need.

Houtz: More reliable version of Preston Williams. Not a knock on Williams, but Jones has been productive throughout his career and he could also be a fantasy diamond in the rough.

Jake: If the Dolphins aren’t going to break the bank, a combo of Jones and maybe TY Hilton could make a lot of sense.

KYLE PITTS AT THREE? SEND IT IN.... MAYBE?

  • Pitts could be the best receiver in the draft.
  • The team could certainly make it work with Pitts and Gesicki as featured players.
  • Trading down a few spots and getting Pitts.... doesn’t sound like the worst draft of all time.

