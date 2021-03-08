PHINSIDER SHOW NOTES: How could the Miami Dolphins begin to bolster the roster?

Phinsder Radio show notes for March 5.

Najee Harris said that Alabama ran a NFL-style offense, at the senior bowl he knew the plays the Dolphins were going to run, terminology was just different.

What does Miami do at running back?

Would signing a free agent and drafting someone in the top-90 really be a bad decision at running back?

James White and a rookie could be cool.

Older running backs can help with pre-snap reads and pass protection.

ESPN’s Cameron Wolfe reported that it would be a “shock” if the Miami Dolphins don’t have a new featured back this offseason.

Javonte Williams makes a lot of sense if the Dolphins look for a runningback on day two.

Houtz : Williams is a physical RB that can do a little bit of everything. Good in pass protection, a bully that can run through or over defenders. I was most intrigued because his last name was Williams, similar size 5’10 220 pounds. But despite being able to drop a stiff arm like Ricky or truck through a player, he seemed much more explosive. Best of all he’s 20—will be 21 before the draft—which is 2 years younger than Etienne and Harris. He is also most likely going to be an early day two pick (though that can change).

BACKUP Quarterback??

Miami Herald published article about Fitzpatrick’s departure. And then tossed out the name of a potential replacement.

Brian Hoyer, Alex Smith and Tyrod Taylor seem like... options, but nothing too spectacular about the back ups on the market.

Would it make the most sense for the Dolphins to draft their back up?

Wide Receiver free agent Marvin Jones is ready to become a Miami Dolphin

“Lets make it happen,” Jones said on Instagram of a potential deal to come to Miami.

Big touchdown guy, what the Dolphins need.

Houtz: More reliable version of Preston Williams. Not a knock on Williams, but Jones has been productive throughout his career and he could also be a fantasy diamond in the rough.

Jake: If the Dolphins aren’t going to break the bank, a combo of Jones and maybe TY Hilton could make a lot of sense.

NEW @thephinsider radio @jmendel94 & i breakdown the latest on KVN, discuss our favorite FA WRs/bargain-bin RBs, wonder which vet QB flores will pull tua for next, and kyle pitts to the @miamidolphins at #3?! #finsup



KYLE PITTS AT THREE? SEND IT IN.... MAYBE?