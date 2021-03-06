The Splash Zone 3/6/21: The Search For A Backup QB

Ryan Fitzpatrick could still come back, but right now that isn’t looking likely. Fitzpatrick still wants a chance to start and he won’t get that in Miami with the team committing to Tua Tagovailoa at the moment. So with Fitzpatrick likely on his way out, the team is going to have to bring in a veteran to tutor the young quarterback. Brian Hoyer’s name has been popping up due to a connection with Brian Flores and George Godsey from their New England days.

Miami Dolphins free agency 2021: Hoyer might fill need for backup QB

The Dolphins are going to acquire a backup QB. But how can they search for one when they can't be sure if Tua Tagovailoa or Deshaun Watson is QB1?

