Phinsider Question Of The Day 03/04/2021

As the NFL offseason drags on and the NFL draft nears ever closer the number of mock drafts from various media outlets also seems to increase. Most of the mock drafts that I have seen up until now unless they have our Miami Dolphins trading down, have them taking a wide receiver with the top three overall pick. The most popular choice is former LSU standout Ja’Marr Chase. Chase seems to be the consensus top wide receiver in the 2021 draft despite sitting out the 2020 college season to wait it out until the NFL draft. This year's draft also happens to be deep at the wide receiver position so unless you think that there is no greater need on this team or that Chase or perhaps one of the Alabama standouts are such great players that they make a HUGE difference for whichever team they arrive at then maybe you wait to choose a wide receiver until later in the first or even in the second.

I personally do not think we know what anyone is going to be until they hit the NFL. There is not a position in the NFL that we have not seen picked high in the draft and bust at some point, no matter how sure-fire they seemed in college. Sometimes its self inflicted because they are just not mature enough to either stay out of trouble or perhaps they are unwilling to take coaching at the NFL level when they could refuse it at the college level and still succeed (see Johnny Manziel). Some others just can not seem to stay healthy. And for the rest it just never seems to click, the mental part of the game that you need in the NFL versus lower levels where you can often times get by on sheer talent is just not there, the light just never seems to come on.

So tonight’s Phinsider Question Of The Day is would you like to see the Dolphins spend their top pick, the number three overall pick in the upcoming draft on a top wideout or would you prefer another position that you see as being of a higher need on this team or like me would you prefer to see them trade down at least a few spots and add to their draft stock for this season and in the future?

