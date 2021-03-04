Deshaun Watson rumors that just will not go away

The Miami Dolphins and Deshaun Watson continue to be linked in rumors as the disgruntled quarterback looks to escape the Houston Texans. The latest has Watson having no plans to play for Houston again and only interested in the Dolphins, the New York Jets, or the Carolina Panthers, using his no trade clause to try to shape where he lands. The Texans remain steadfast that they are not looking to trade Watson.

Something has to change.

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey brought up Watson and the Texans’ drama during an appearance on the Huddle & Flow podcast with Steve Wyche, Jim Trotter, and Thomas Warren. Ramsey has experience in working his way out of an organization, fighting to leave the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2019. Ramsey was picked fifth overall by the Jaguars in 2016 before, after a public fight with Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone, demanding a trade during the 2019 season. The Jaguars sat Ramsey for three weeks before sending him to the Rams.

He is also represented by the same agent, David Mulugheta, as Watson. It appears he knows what is going through the mind of the quarterback, and he does not see Watson changing his stance. “I highly doubt he will suit up in a Texans’ uniform again,” Ramsey said on the podcast. “He’s extremely serious.”

It appears the Texans and Watson are engaged in a high-stakes staring contest. Neither side is willing to blink at this moment. The Texans seem to believe they can wait out Watson, keep him with the team and repair the distrust he currently has. Watson does not seem to be planning to ever wear a Texans jersey again.

And, the Dolphins are stuck in the middle as they continue to be linked to any potential trade of Watson. With the start of free agency just a couple of weeks away and the NFL Draft a month after that, some sort of resolution would seem to be a necessity for everyone involved.