Phinsider Question Of The Day 03/03/2021

So yesterday the Miami Dolphins released one of their team leaders, linebacker Kyle Van Noy. There is no need to debate if it was in fact a good move or not in this post as that has already taken place elsewhere in more than one post. The reason is obviously that they want the cap space or at least a good part of why he will be released or perhaps even traded. What I know about the cap space that the Dolphins had before this decision is that they had more than enough cap room to sign all of their draft picks, even with the large number of picks they hold and even sign a few free agents without the cut. What they could not have done was go out and spend big like they did last offseason but now the conventional wisdom among almost everyone in the media is that they are planning on at least one big signing or more and that has a big part in why this decision was made in the first place.

So tonight’s Phinsider Question Of The Day is are you in favor of the Dolphins continuing their big offseason spending spree again this off-season or would you prefer to see the team take more of a build the team via the draft approach from here on out? If you do appose it what sort of move would possibly sway you or change your mind?

Please give us your thought's below-

