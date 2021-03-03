PhinSLIDER show notes: Instant reaction to the Dolphins releasing Kyle Van Noy

PhinSlider show notes for March 2, 2021.
The Miami Dolphins saved roughly $10 million by cutting Van Noy.
- Will this be used to upgrade the linebacker group?
- Jerome Baker has one year left on his deal.
- The move pushes Miami’s available cap space to roughly $38 million in a year the cap space will likely be $20 million lower than usual.
He was a captain every week, very well spoken and we wish nothing but the best for him.
- Played 84 percent of snaps in his 14 games last season.
- Battled through a hip injury, even spent a night in the hospital following a game.
- Was the second oldest player on the team last season behind Ryan Fitzpatrick.
- Right now, Jesse Davis is the oldest member of the Miami Dolphins.
At first, this move looks like the “same ol Dolphins,” with cutting big contracts.
- Van Noy signed a four-year $50 million contract with $30 million guaranteed.
- $15 million was a signing bonus and the other $15 million was only guaranteed if Van Noy suffered an injury.
- Turned into a one-year deal worth $15 million.
- Four-year deals should start to be viewed as two-year deals and in this case a one-year deal, with the ability to escape contracts early.
NEW phinSLIDER— josh houtz (@houtz) March 2, 2021
KVN was cut,as @jmendel94 & I started to record a podcast for @thephinsider~
here’s our reaction, what this means for miami’s LBs, potential FA targets & more!
(we will discuss more l8er this week)
| https://t.co/jh8ZE4D88b
| https://t.co/grV3KWytx6 pic.twitter.com/LCOW2uQamn
The big question: Where is the money going to be used?
- Upgrading the defense, specifically at linebacker?
- They’ve tried to sign Jadeveon Clowney twice, will the third-time be the charm?
- It could help the team upgrade the offense with players like Aaron Jones, Marvin Jones, or Allen Robinson.
Loading comments...