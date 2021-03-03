 clock menu more-arrow no yes

PhinSLIDER show notes: Instant reaction to the Dolphins releasing Kyle Van Noy

Can you imagine news breaking in the middle of a show?

By Jakemen
NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Miami Dolphins

PhinSlider show notes for March 2, 2021.

The Miami Dolphins saved roughly $10 million by cutting Van Noy.

  • Will this be used to upgrade the linebacker group?
  • Jerome Baker has one year left on his deal.
  • The move pushes Miami’s available cap space to roughly $38 million in a year the cap space will likely be $20 million lower than usual.

He was a captain every week, very well spoken and we wish nothing but the best for him.

  • Played 84 percent of snaps in his 14 games last season.
  • Battled through a hip injury, even spent a night in the hospital following a game.
  • Was the second oldest player on the team last season behind Ryan Fitzpatrick.
  • Right now, Jesse Davis is the oldest member of the Miami Dolphins.

At first, this move looks like the “same ol Dolphins,” with cutting big contracts.

  • Van Noy signed a four-year $50 million contract with $30 million guaranteed.
  • $15 million was a signing bonus and the other $15 million was only guaranteed if Van Noy suffered an injury.
  • Turned into a one-year deal worth $15 million.
  • Four-year deals should start to be viewed as two-year deals and in this case a one-year deal, with the ability to escape contracts early.

The big question: Where is the money going to be used?

  • Upgrading the defense, specifically at linebacker?
  • They’ve tried to sign Jadeveon Clowney twice, will the third-time be the charm?
  • It could help the team upgrade the offense with players like Aaron Jones, Marvin Jones, or Allen Robinson.

