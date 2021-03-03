PhinSLIDER show notes: Instant reaction to the Dolphins releasing Kyle Van Noy

PhinSlider show notes for March 2, 2021.

The Miami Dolphins saved roughly $10 million by cutting Van Noy.

Will this be used to upgrade the linebacker group?

Jerome Baker has one year left on his deal.

The move pushes Miami’s available cap space to roughly $38 million in a year the cap space will likely be $20 million lower than usual.

He was a captain every week, very well spoken and we wish nothing but the best for him.

Played 84 percent of snaps in his 14 games last season.

Battled through a hip injury, even spent a night in the hospital following a game.

Was the second oldest player on the team last season behind Ryan Fitzpatrick.

Right now, Jesse Davis is the oldest member of the Miami Dolphins.

At first, this move looks like the “same ol Dolphins,” with cutting big contracts.

Van Noy signed a four-year $50 million contract with $30 million guaranteed.

$15 million was a signing bonus and the other $15 million was only guaranteed if Van Noy suffered an injury.

Turned into a one-year deal worth $15 million.

Four-year deals should start to be viewed as two-year deals and in this case a one-year deal, with the ability to escape contracts early.

NEW phinSLIDER



KVN was cut,as @jmendel94 & I started to record a podcast for @thephinsider~



here’s our reaction, what this means for miami’s LBs, potential FA targets & more!



(we will discuss more l8er this week)



| https://t.co/jh8ZE4D88b

| https://t.co/grV3KWytx6 pic.twitter.com/LCOW2uQamn — josh houtz (@houtz) March 2, 2021

The big question: Where is the money going to be used?