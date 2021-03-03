Dolphins hire Anne Noland, former Patriots communications strategist, to run communications department

The Miami Dolphins continue their offseason moves with free agency on the horizon.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport is reporting that the Dolphins have hired Anne Noland to run their communications department as the Senior Director of Football Communications.

The #Dolphins have made a big hire, selecting Anne Noland to run their communications department as Senior Director of Football Communications. The former #Patriots communications strategist earned the trust of coach Brian Flores while in NE, now lands in Miami. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 3, 2021

Brian Flores, coach of the Dolphins, worked with Noland while in New England, making this another example of Flores bringing some of the “Patriot way” to Miami.

Rapaport added that Flores spoke at the fifth-annual NFL Women’s Careers in Football Forum, noting the importance of hiring women in front-facing roles.

Flores is clearly walking the walk with Noland, who becomes the third women to lead an NFL’s teams PR department, joining Amy Palcic in Jacksonville and Emily Parker in Cincinnati.

Noland spent four years with the Patriots, according to her LinkedIn page. She was also on the public relations staff for the Super Bowl in 2017 and was a media relations seasonal assistant for the Tennessee Titans for seven months in 2016.

The Women’s Careers in Football Forum is used to help the NFL identify women currently working in college football to join its next generations of leaders. The 2021 event was virtual and took place Feb. 24-25.

While this move doesn’t impact the team on the field, it is another move made by the Dolphins just weeks before free agency is set to begin.

The organization released Kyle Van Noy on Tuesday, which was unexpected move to say the least. The Dolphins have roughly $38 million in cap space and more moves could be on the horizon before free agency begins at 4 p.m. on March 17.