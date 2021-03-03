Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

Eight free agent running backs the Patriots might be interested in - Pats Pulpit

With James White and Rex Burkhead both headed to the open market, New England might have to invest in its running back position.





Did it work? Robert Saleh’s gameplan against Buffalo last year - Gang Green Nation

Over the last few weeks, we’ve been reviewing the games between the 49ers and the Jets’ AFC East rivals in 2020 to see what we can learn about Robert Saleh’s approach to countering these teams,...





Can Gabriel Davis, Isaiah Hodgins, allow the Buffalo Bills to move on from John Brown? - Buffalo Rumblings

The Buffalo Bills went into the 2020 offseason needing an upgrade at receiver in a loaded year for them in the NFL Draft. Instead, they traded for alpha dog Stefon Diggs who would go on to lead the...

AFC NORTH:

What should the Ravens do at OLB? - Baltimore Beatdown

With free agency less than a month away now, it remains a mystery how the Ravens plan to handle their dilemma at outside linebacker. Only one player is currently under contract at the position for...





Steelers make it official, place Maurkice Pouncey on Retired List - Behind the Steel Curtain

The Pittsburgh Steelers make Maurkice Pouncey’s retirement official, freeing up some valuable salary cap space.





2021 NFL Free Agency: Bengals’ A.J. Green is as good as gone, and it hurts - Cincy Jungle

Arguably the greatest receiver in Bengals history has almost certainly played his last down with the team.





Brownies & Frownies: Andrew Berry Edition - Dawgs By Nature

How did the new GM perform in his first year on the job?

AFC SOUTH:

Houston Texans Cut Josh McCown - Battle Red Blog

There goes the dream of McCown being a Texans’ player-head coach.





Report: Tennessee Titans shopping 2020 first round pick Isaiah Wilson - Music City Miracles

The Titans’ 2020 draft class has been one to forget to this point, starting right at the top. Offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson was the choice for the Titans, with hopes of him developing into the...





Stop overthinking it and just re-sign DJ Chark already - Big Cat Country

Seven Colts’ Players Ranked in NFL.com’s ‘Top 101 NFL Free Agents of 2021’ - Stampede Blue

According to NFL.com, the Indianapolis Colts have seven free agents in the ‘Top 101 NFL free agents of 2021’:

AFC WEST:

Broncos met virtually with Notre Dame tight end Tommy Tremble - Mile High Report

Broncos are looking at an interesting tight end prospect.





Chargers News: Should the Bolts take a look at Jurrell Casey? - Bolts From The Blue

The veteran isn’t far removed from being a dominant force in the NFL.





Raiders free agency: Vic Beasley, Takk McKinley mid-priorities - Silver And Black Pride

Raiders have several free agents who are just so-so





Brett Veach sees internal and external solutions for the Chiefs offensive line - Arrowhead Pride

The Chiefs general manager explained his offseason philosophy for the offensive line

NFC EAST:

NFL free agency: Predicting which unrestricted free agents the Giants keep - Big Blue View

The Giants can’t keep them all — even if they want to





Marcus Mariota trade rumors: Keep an eye on the Eagles - Bleeding Green Nation

The former future savior of Philadelphia might be available.





Not re-signing Dak Prescott would go down as one of the “most infuriating moments” in Cowboys history - Blogging The Boys

How mad would you be if the Cowboys let Dak Prescott get away, and where would it rank in your most infuriating moments?





Report: Alex Smith expected to be released by the end of the week - Hogs Haven

Bye Alex

NFC NORTH:

The NFL’s schematic evolution is helping a wider variety of QBs to succeed - Acme Packing Company

A three-part series detailing how quarterback play, quarterback development, and quarterback drafting have all changed, and why the game will be better than ever for it.





Predicting Detroit Lions offseason: How tough will it be to field a viable 2021 team? - Pride Of Detroit

This is why they get paid the big bucks and not us





Bears to release Buster Skrine - Windy City Gridiron

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Chicago Bears are going to release defensive back Buster Skrine.

Letting him go right now would create about a little over $2.7 million in salary cap space...





Football Outsiders proposes a “daring move” for the Vikings - Daily Norseman

But is it a bit too daring?

NFC SOUTH:

New Orleans Saints can leverage trade for Seahawks QB Russell Wilson - Canal Street Chronicles

The New Orleans Saints have a secret weapon to trade for Russell Wilson, and the interest is more than mutual.





The Falcons passing game figures to bring back effective play action under Arthur Smith - The Falcoholic

Matt Ryan loves play action, Smith loves play action, we all love play action.





The Panthers pick a quarterback to build around in Kiper’s latest mock - Cat Scratch Reader

The Panthers take a shot at getting their quarterback of the future in Mel Kiper’s latest mock for ESPN.





Bruce Arians is prioritizing the Bucs defense over the offense in 2021 - Bucs Nation

Arians stated Wednesday that keeping Tampa Bay’s defense intact is his main priority during free agency.

NFC WEST:

NFL Mock Draft: 49ers trade up to No. 3 to select QB Trey Lance - Niners Nation

Is the compensation too much? Wrong QB?





Arizona Cardinals move for J.J. Watt shows they think they are close - Revenge of the Birds

For the Arizona Cardinals, this offseason was about defining where they are.

With their first move of the 2021 offseason, they are showing that they believe they are close.

Not close to making the...





NFL to review helmet policy that could finally allow Seahawks to wear throwback uniforms - Field Gulls

Most NFL teams have a throwback uniform as one of their alternates, but the Seattle Seahawks do not. The reason for that has nothing to do with the tops and pants but rather the helmet.

You see,...





Can Rams franchise tag-and-trade anybody? - Turf Show Times

Five NFL players have been tagged-and-traded in the last three years