Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:
New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)
Eight free agent running backs the Patriots might be interested in - Pats Pulpit
With James White and Rex Burkhead both headed to the open market, New England might have to invest in its running back position.
New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)
Did it work? Robert Saleh’s gameplan against Buffalo last year - Gang Green Nation
Over the last few weeks, we’ve been reviewing the games between the 49ers and the Jets’ AFC East rivals in 2020 to see what we can learn about Robert Saleh’s approach to countering these teams,...
Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)
Can Gabriel Davis, Isaiah Hodgins, allow the Buffalo Bills to move on from John Brown? - Buffalo Rumblings
The Buffalo Bills went into the 2020 offseason needing an upgrade at receiver in a loaded year for them in the NFL Draft. Instead, they traded for alpha dog Stefon Diggs who would go on to lead the...
AFC NORTH:
Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)
What should the Ravens do at OLB? - Baltimore Beatdown
With free agency less than a month away now, it remains a mystery how the Ravens plan to handle their dilemma at outside linebacker. Only one player is currently under contract at the position for...
Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)
Steelers make it official, place Maurkice Pouncey on Retired List - Behind the Steel Curtain
The Pittsburgh Steelers make Maurkice Pouncey’s retirement official, freeing up some valuable salary cap space.
Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)
2021 NFL Free Agency: Bengals’ A.J. Green is as good as gone, and it hurts - Cincy Jungle
Arguably the greatest receiver in Bengals history has almost certainly played his last down with the team.
Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)
Brownies & Frownies: Andrew Berry Edition - Dawgs By Nature
How did the new GM perform in his first year on the job?
AFC SOUTH:
Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)
Houston Texans Cut Josh McCown - Battle Red Blog
There goes the dream of McCown being a Texans’ player-head coach.
Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)
Report: Tennessee Titans shopping 2020 first round pick Isaiah Wilson - Music City Miracles
The Titans’ 2020 draft class has been one to forget to this point, starting right at the top. Offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson was the choice for the Titans, with hopes of him developing into the...
Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)
Stop overthinking it and just re-sign DJ Chark already - Big Cat Country
Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)
Seven Colts’ Players Ranked in NFL.com’s ‘Top 101 NFL Free Agents of 2021’ - Stampede Blue
According to NFL.com, the Indianapolis Colts have seven free agents in the ‘Top 101 NFL free agents of 2021’:
AFC WEST:
Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)
Broncos met virtually with Notre Dame tight end Tommy Tremble - Mile High Report
Broncos are looking at an interesting tight end prospect.
Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)
Chargers News: Should the Bolts take a look at Jurrell Casey? - Bolts From The Blue
The veteran isn’t far removed from being a dominant force in the NFL.
Las Vegas Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)
Raiders free agency: Vic Beasley, Takk McKinley mid-priorities - Silver And Black Pride
Raiders have several free agents who are just so-so
Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)
Brett Veach sees internal and external solutions for the Chiefs offensive line - Arrowhead Pride
The Chiefs general manager explained his offseason philosophy for the offensive line
NFC EAST:
New York Giants (via Big Blue View)
NFL free agency: Predicting which unrestricted free agents the Giants keep - Big Blue View
The Giants can’t keep them all — even if they want to
Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)
Marcus Mariota trade rumors: Keep an eye on the Eagles - Bleeding Green Nation
The former future savior of Philadelphia might be available.
Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)
Not re-signing Dak Prescott would go down as one of the “most infuriating moments” in Cowboys history - Blogging The Boys
How mad would you be if the Cowboys let Dak Prescott get away, and where would it rank in your most infuriating moments?
Washington Football Team (via Hogs Haven)
Report: Alex Smith expected to be released by the end of the week - Hogs Haven
Bye Alex
NFC NORTH:
Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)
The NFL’s schematic evolution is helping a wider variety of QBs to succeed - Acme Packing Company
A three-part series detailing how quarterback play, quarterback development, and quarterback drafting have all changed, and why the game will be better than ever for it.
Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)
Predicting Detroit Lions offseason: How tough will it be to field a viable 2021 team? - Pride Of Detroit
This is why they get paid the big bucks and not us
Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)
Bears to release Buster Skrine - Windy City Gridiron
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Chicago Bears are going to release defensive back Buster Skrine.
Letting him go right now would create about a little over $2.7 million in salary cap space...
Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)
Football Outsiders proposes a “daring move” for the Vikings - Daily Norseman
But is it a bit too daring?
NFC SOUTH:
New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)
New Orleans Saints can leverage trade for Seahawks QB Russell Wilson - Canal Street Chronicles
The New Orleans Saints have a secret weapon to trade for Russell Wilson, and the interest is more than mutual.
Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)
The Falcons passing game figures to bring back effective play action under Arthur Smith - The Falcoholic
Matt Ryan loves play action, Smith loves play action, we all love play action.
Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)
The Panthers pick a quarterback to build around in Kiper’s latest mock - Cat Scratch Reader
The Panthers take a shot at getting their quarterback of the future in Mel Kiper’s latest mock for ESPN.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)
Bruce Arians is prioritizing the Bucs defense over the offense in 2021 - Bucs Nation
Arians stated Wednesday that keeping Tampa Bay’s defense intact is his main priority during free agency.
NFC WEST:
San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)
NFL Mock Draft: 49ers trade up to No. 3 to select QB Trey Lance - Niners Nation
Is the compensation too much? Wrong QB?
Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)
Arizona Cardinals move for J.J. Watt shows they think they are close - Revenge of the Birds
For the Arizona Cardinals, this offseason was about defining where they are.
With their first move of the 2021 offseason, they are showing that they believe they are close.
Not close to making the...
Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)
NFL to review helmet policy that could finally allow Seahawks to wear throwback uniforms - Field Gulls
Most NFL teams have a throwback uniform as one of their alternates, but the Seattle Seahawks do not. The reason for that has nothing to do with the tops and pants but rather the helmet.
You see,...
Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)
Can Rams franchise tag-and-trade anybody? - Turf Show Times
Five NFL players have been tagged-and-traded in the last three years
