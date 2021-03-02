Phinsider Question Of The Day 03/02/2021

This January we found out that former Miami Dolphins linebacker and great Zach Thomas was snubbed once again for the Pro Football Hall Of Fame. I am sure as most Dolphins fans believe that his time will come. The HOF aside I have long wondered why the team has never made, at least to my knowledge, any overtures to Thomas as far as becoming a part of the team once again in either a coaching or front office position. As most of us that were around during the best years of his career can recall, he was known as the first guy in and the last guy out on a daily basis and a guy that watched as much film if not more than most of the coaches. He was known to call out the opposing teams' plays as they lined up driving more than one quarterback in this league crazy and more than one to state that he was at the time the most intelligent defenders that they faced. There are probably few former NFL players on the street that have the knowledge that Thomas does of how to dissect an offense and what they are doing or attempting to do on any given play and to play to his former position.

So tonight’s Phinsider Question Of The Day is would you like to see Thomas brought back into the fold with the Miami Dolphins and if so what do you think would be his best role for the team both from the start and perhaps in the long run?

