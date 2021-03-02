Happy Birthday, Tua Tagovailoa

We don’t normally celebrate birthdays here on The Phinsider. But after the offseason Tua Tagovailoa is having, I thought I would take it upon myself to shout it from every rooftop. To let the entire world know that your Miami Dolphins starting quarterback. The Dolphins’ QB1 is celebrating another year around the sun.

Happy Birthday, Tua!

I still don’t know how this throw was completed!

Last night, Tagovailoa was spotted at the Florida Panthers game celebrating his birthday (early). The team gave him his very own jersey and lots of face time on the jumbotron. There was also a birthday cake, which makes you wonder if Ryan Fitzpatrick was lurking in the shadows.

(A picture of his birthday cake can be spotted on Instagram.)

The 23-year-old quarterback has had a busy 48 hours.

On Sunday, Tua virtually told drivers to start their engines at the Vodka Dixie 400.

grand marshal tagovailoa pic.twitter.com/LrLWZtoMjK — josh houtz (@houtz) February 28, 2021

And now a Florida Panthers game?!?!?!

All of this, before ever officially turning 23-years-old!?

I don’t know what Tua has instore for his birthday. But if I had to guess, I’m sure it involves lots of Muscle Milk, Wingstop, and Adidas apparel.

Happy Birthday, Tuanigamanuolepola Tagovailoa!