Miami Dolphins signing edge rusher Brennan Scarlett

The Miami Dolphins are signing free agent edge rusher Brennan Scarlett, according to the Houston Chronicle’s Aaron Wilson. The Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson adds the former Houston Texans linebacker will have a one-year contract with Miami.

Scarlett joined the Texans in 2016 as an undrafted free agent. He started his college career at California before transferring as a graduate student to Stanford. With the the Texans, he has appeared in 56 games with 22 starts in five seasons. He has 139 career tackles, with one interception, five passes defenses, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and 5.5 sacks. He was limited to 11 games with four starts last year due to injury, recording 28 tackles on the season.

Miami needs depth at edge rusher, a role Scarlett should immediately fill. He joins Andrew Van Ginkel and Vince Biegel as the teams primary edge rushers. The Dolphins could continue to look for options in free agency or they could look to the 2021 NFL Draft to add to their ability to get after opposing quarterbacks.

Scarlett makes the move to Miami along with several former Texans this offseason. The Dolphins signed wide receiver Will Fuller this week. They also completed a trade with the Texans to acquire linebacker Benardrick McKinney. Miami also holds the Texans first- and second-round picks in next month’s Draft following the 2019 trade of Laremy Tunsil and Kenny Stills to Houston.