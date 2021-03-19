PhinSLIDER Show Notes: Miami’s house gets FULLER, a look at the latest free-agent signings

We officially made it through the first wave of free agency, and the Miami Dolphins made a plethora of moves for us to breakdown and discuss.

Earlier in the week, Jake and I broke down the Bendardrick McKinney trade and what he added to the Dolphins’ defense. We mentioned some of the smaller signings too. But now, we get to discuss a signing that fans have long hoped for since the beginning of free agency—even if it isn’t the name they had hoped.



In this BRAND NEW bite-size episode, Jake and I discuss:

Here are some of the notes my good pal and co-host Jake Mendel put together for the show.

Miami Dolphins Podcast: The Jake and Josh Show 3/19

Biggest news: Dolphins add a wide receiver. Will Fuller signed a one-year deal worth $10 million with “major upside.”

The biggest concern is injuries. He’s never played a full 16-game slate and hasn’t played more than 11 games the past four seasons.

On his way to a massive season in 2020, he posted career highs with 53 catches for 879 yards and eight TDs through 11 tilts. HE DIDN’T DROP A SINGLE BALL, JOSH.

Played in 11 games. An elite stretch field guy. He sounds like a great guy to have opposite of Parker.

Will, will not play in week one due to a PED suspension.

CK Parrot pointed out that it could be a two-year $27 million with the franchise tag.

Dolphins probably looking at Will Fuller’s contract as a 2 year $27 million deal. The contract he signed, even though it’s only one year, gives them the right to slap the franchise tag on him in 2022 if things work out. — Chris Kouffman (@ckparrot) March 19, 2021

It could be a great compensation pick.

Parker, Fuller, draft pick, and then the best out of Bowdin, Perry, Williams, Grant, Wilson, and Hurns.

R-E-L-A-X

People seemed to be panicked about the Dolphins not spending early. The one clear thing is that this team wants depth in free agency and will shoot for stars in the draft… I think that makes a lot more sense… The Noah I pick comes to mind, and the ceiling is so high on the dude that they can store him on the depth chart because they actually have depth.

I want to talk about the Adam Butler move for a minute

Dolphins add the defensive tackle on a two-year 7.5 million dollar deal.

Dolphins and Patriots trade defensive tackles… Butler is stronger against the run and had four sacks in 15 games last year (six in 2019). I think the biggest issue with this defense last year was stopping the run. McKinney and now Butler address that.

Butler seems like another great guy who could become a comp pick, currently 26 years old. I believe that this guy could be one that the team signs him to an extension three games into the season.

The Dolphins plan on making more cap space. It is already down to 12 million and needs 11.5 for draft picks, and needs to fill a few more positions.

The #Dolphins were in on David Andrews despite adding Matt Skura earlier today. In the end, he decided to return to the #Patriots, who have made a few moves in recent days in case you missed them.



Four-year deal for Andrews, source says. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 19, 2021

Could the Miami Dolphins go after Jadeveon Clowney? If not him, what other free agent defensive ends are available—and fit Brian Flores’ system.

Oh, and of course, WHO SHOULD WEAR THE #15?!?!?!?!

The discussion of who will wear No.15 will continue on the next podcast.