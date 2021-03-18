Dolphins sign Will Fuller to add to wide receiver group

The Miami Dolphins have signed wide receiver Will Fuller to a one-year contract, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The Dolphins have been believed to be targeting a wide receiver throughout the first four days of the 2021 free agency period, now landing the former Houston Texans deep threat.

Fuller will join DeVante Parker as Miami’s top two receivers, along with tight end Mike Gesicki. The team could also look to add another receiver in the 2021 NFL Draft next month.

Will Fuller: 86.2 PFF Grade in 2020



9th among WRs pic.twitter.com/meSMzs8948 — PFF (@PFF) March 18, 2021

The Texans selected Fuller in the first round of the 2016 NFL Draft and he immediately made an impact. As a rookie, he appeared in 14 games with 13 starts, catching 47 passes for 635 yards and two touchdowns. Over the five seasons he played for Houston, Fuller caught 209 passes for 3,110 yards with 24 touchdown. He set career highs last year with 53 receptions for 879 yards with eight touchdowns, giving him a 16.6 yards per reception average.