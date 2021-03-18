Dolphins sign former Ravens center Matt Skura in another bargain deal

Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier has focused on depth and bargain signings thus far in free agency with acquisitions in former Bills and Washington receiver Robert Foster and former Lions cornerback Justin Coleman. It appears that philosophy will continue to take precedence in 2021, as Miami’s head honcho has signed former Baltimore Ravens center Matt Skura, one of the league’s more promising, but risky talents at the position, to a one-year deal.

Skura, 28, signed with the Ravens in 2016 as an undrafted free agent out of Duke. After managing to stick around as a backup for two seasons, the former Blue Devil was named the starting center in 2018 following Ryan Jensen’s departure in free agency. He started all 16 games and retained the job going into the 2019 season. Skura was having a career year in 2019 in terms of his blocking proficiency before suffering a season-ending knee injury in Week 12. He was placed on injured reserve, ending his year. He struggled to return to form in 12 starts last season and was responsible for multiple botched snaps throughout the year.

Despite his rough 2020 campaign with regards to snapping consistency and decline in overall performance, Skura still achieved high marks in his pass-blocking. Per ESPN, he was ranked fourth in the NFL in pass-block win rate for centers with a mark of 96%, falling just behind Cleveland’s JC Tretter, Buffalo’s Mitch Morse, and Jacksonville’s Brandon Linder.

This article was written by The Phinsider Staff Writer, Justin Hier. For more from Justin, be sure to follow him on Twitter @HierJustin.